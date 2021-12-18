ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tennessee-Memphis men's basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Tigers program

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE — Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was about to walk out of the tunnel at Bridgestone Arena.

A Tennessee basketball staff member told the freshman forward not to come out to the court.

The men's basketball game between Tennessee and Memphis was canceled nearly an hour before Saturday's tipoff due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers program, bringing an unexpected end to a rivalry with an uncertain future. Vols coach Rick Barnes indicated the game would not be made up this season based on Tennessee's schedule, which has no open dates. He said UT will evaluate making the game up in the future.

UT athletics director Danny White was contacted by Memphis on Saturday morning as he prepared to board a plane to fly to Nashville. White called deputy athletics director Mónica Lebrón, who was sitting near Barnes on the team bus. The Vols had recently boarded the bus to go from the Grand Hyatt to head to Bridgestone Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46iaii_0dQX3vtC00
Staff mil about the floor of Bridgestone Arena after an announcement that the Saturday's Memphis Tigers basketball game against the Tennessee Volunteers had been abruptly cancelled. Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal

At that time, it was a possibility the game would be canceled. It became official around 9:25 p.m. CT.

For Tennessee, it brought memories of March, 12, 2020, when the pandemic halted the sports world as the Vols waited to play Alabama in the SEC Tournament in Nashville.

“A little deja vu back in here,” Vols forward John Fulkerson said as he stretched next to the scorer's table.

Tennessee held a scrimmage instead, a decision Barnes announced to Bridgestone Arena. Fans were invited to move to the lower level to watch the Vols scrimmage.

Santiago Vescovi's parents and sister sat in the second row watching after flying from Uruguay to Nashville to spend three weeks.

Guard Josiah-Jordan James looked at fan in a Memphis sweatshirt as he warmed up.

"You've got the wrong jacket on," James said.

"You can't be in here right now," added guard Kennedy Chandler, a Memphis native who likely missed his lone opportunity to play his hometown school.

A handful of fans had arrived at the arena when Bridgestone Arena public-address announcer Trennie Williams declared the game was off. Tennessee players walked onto the court as the UT band played "Rocky Top" for the sparse crowd. A fan in the upper deck screamed "We want Drew Pember!" in reference to the former Tennessee forward who attempted an ambitious dunk against Memphis in 2019.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Memphis men's basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 issues with Tigers program

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Barnes
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Louisville postponed due to COVID; Kentucky looking for replacement

The rumors were true. Kentucky just announced that Wednesday night’s game vs. Louisville has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the Cardinals’ program. Kentucky is working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena. Officials from Kentucky and Louisville will monitor opportunities in which the teams can reschedule the annual rivalry game.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Here are some teams Memphis basketball might be interested in scheduling after Tennessee game was called off

Welcome back to the Tigers Basketball newsletter, the last edition for 2021. Today, Tigers beat writer Jason Munz. The newsletter will return in January:  Memphis is motivated to make up for the opportunity it missed when a pair of positive COVID-19 tests among players on its roster nixed a neutral-site game with Tennessee.  ...
TENNESSEE STATE
On3.com

College basketball: Latest AP Top 25 Poll released after Week 6

UCLA (9-1) Arizona (11-0) Baylor breaks the trend at the top of the latest poll. Prior to this week’s poll, each of the previous top ranked teams have fallen after reaching No. 1. Gonzaga, Duke, and Purdue each lost games while ranked as the top team in the past three weeks. Baylor leaped to the top of the rankings last week, and the Bears have now broken the trend. Baylor only played one game during Week 6, but it was a win, meaning that the Bears are the first top ranked team in the AP Poll in a month to have a perfect week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Tigers#Covid#Bridgestone Arena#Ut#The Tennessee Volunteers
On3.com

John Robic no longer with Kentucky basketball, wife announces

John Robic, a longtime assistant coach under John Calipari and later an administrator in the athletic department, is no longer with the Kentucky basketball program. The veteran coach’s wife, Heidi Willett Robic, announced the news on social media, adding that “it was not what we wanted or expected or deserved,” but happened nonetheless. She shared the news as part of a bigger story to put a spotlight on the veteran coach and his ability to navigate through tragedy and help others through the pain.
NBA
On3.com

Key Arkansas defensive lineman arrested on Saturday night

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Tre Williams was arrested on Saturday night on a DWI charge, according to On3’s Matt Zenitz. Williams is in his first season with Arkansas after spending the first four years of his collegiate career at Missouri. This season, Williams has six sacks, leading the Razorbacks’ defense. He also has 28 total tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss. In his five-year college football career, Williams has 104 tackles, 14.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 54 games.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Allen attains WAC Player of the Week acclaim for NMSU

DENVER, CO – For the first time in almost two years, an NM State men’s basketball player got his hands on a Western Athletic Conference Player of the Week award. Monday morning, the WAC announced Teddy Allen was its Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after helping NM State extend its winning streak to five games with a perfect […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

323K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy