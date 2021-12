One person died and several others were injured after a two-car crash in Mount Vernon.

The accident, which occurred just before 5:30 a.m, happened on the eastbound side of the Cross County Parkway.

The five other people in the accident were taken to New York Health + Hospitals/Jacobi. Three of the victims are in critical condition.

The Exit 9 ramp southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway is closed.