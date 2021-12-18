ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska unemployment drops again

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
Nebraska’s unemployment rate dropped once again to the lowest level on record in November, beating the previous national record it set the prior month.

The state Department of Labor reported a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 1.8% last month, down from 1.9% in October.

No other state has seen its rate drop below 2% since data collection began in 1976.

Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic. The October rate was down slightly from the September rate of 2%.

Nebraska has struggled with a chronic worker shortage even before the pandemic, a trend that has driven up wages and made it difficult for employers to hire and expand.

