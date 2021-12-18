ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Spotlight: North Springs poet to pursue astrophysics

By Bob Pepalis
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTwIW_0dQX3jXi00

North Springs High School’s Katie Griffin spent the pandemic improving her poetry enough to be named a finalist in the Georgia Poet Laureate’s Prize this year.

The high school senior started writing poetry at the end of eighth grade and credits her English teachers in middle school who encouraged her. At first it was like journaling.

Katie Griffin was a finalist in the Georgia Poet Laureate’s Prize for 2021.

“It just kind of helped me process stuff and write down what I was thinking and feeling,” Griffin said.

She didn’t consider her poetry good before the quarantine when she had a lot of time to write.

“I think it was also just because I’ve done it for so long. I kind of had the chance to experiment with different kinds of poetry, different ways of writing. And I’m still doing that, obviously,” she said.

The time gave her a chance to figure out what she wanted to say and how she wanted to say it.

She describes her poetry as free verse and like a more modern memory poem. Griffin calls her poem submitted to the Poet Laureate’s Prize, “That Field of Butterflies You Can’t Stop Thinking About,” an interesting poem because with all the cross-outs you really can’t read it out loud. Read it here.

Griffin is a fan of Emily Dickinson and more modern poets. “One of my favorite books is ‘I Felt a Funeral, in My Brain’ by Will Walton, which it’s a novel but it has a lot of poetic writing in it,” she said.

Griffin can also count acceptance into Georgia Tech as one of her accomplishments. She plans to keep writing, although she won’t be majoring in literature.

“But I definitely want to keep expanding how I write and maybe take a few classes or join a club or two, just to make sure I keep that aspect of my life going,” Griffin said.

She plans to major in physics with an astrophysics concentration, which she called a little bit different than poetry, but she’s excited about it.

Her interest in astrophysics grew during quarantine.

“I’ve always really loved the stars and just everything space related. But I started reading a lot of astrophysics books and Neil deGrasse Tyson stuff last year, and I just got really interested in how the universe works,” she said.

When she’s not writing poetry or reading up on astrophysics, Griffin is involved in North Springs High’s theater program. She’s the Best in Troupe president this school year and has been involved in many plays, including technical theater aspects.

“I’ve designed a couple shows, mostly sets. I can’t really sing but I do pretty much everything else,” she said.

The troupe recently performed Frankenstein, which she said was really fun. They went to the state competition and now are getting ready for a musical next semester.

She lives with her parents and her brother, who attends Roswell High School. Her parents have been supportive. Her mother even found a photo from the day her poem was about.

“She found pictures of little seven-year-old me, and I’m holding Monarch butterflies. So that was kind of cool to see those pictures again after so long,” Griffin said.

The post Spotlight: North Springs poet to pursue astrophysics appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight – Evan Rasdall

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (December 21, 2021) – Wyo4news Rock Springs Student Spotlight is Evan Rasdall. He is a 6th grader at Eastside Elementary. Evan Rasdall was nominated for coming a long way in the past year – he’s worked hard on completing his schoolwork, and has started learning trombone on top of that. I’m pretty proud of him.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
coloradoboulevard.net

Poets Salon: New Beginnings

*(After a serious accident, hit by a small truck in a green light crosswalk.) together we’ll fly out of here. The recent hospitalization and death of my daughter’s life partner was one of the most profound experiences I have ever had. I found solace and emotional expression through writing poetry and getting out in nature, both of which have helped me navigate the ups and downs of existence throughout my life.
YOGA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Inside the Arts: Enriching the city with art

ELEVATE Atlanta closed on Halloween weekend. Appropriately, the eight-week long arts festival ended in Southwest Atlanta at Fort Mac with a drive-in screening of Tyler Perry’s cult classic, Boo2! A Madea Halloween. To the chagrin of many, Tyler Perry was not in attendance (although his movie studio is close by); however, this introduced movie goers […] The post Inside the Arts: Enriching the city with art appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
pendletontimespost.com

Spotlight on service

LAPEL — Bonnie Berninger of Lapel said she received a call prior to Thanksgiving from a church youth group offering to lend a hand with any chores at home. She said she and husband Steve have had back issues recently and mentioned they could use help cleaning up the yard.
LAPEL, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Griffin
Person
Emily Dickinson
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

9-year-old Sandy Springs entrepreneur lands Meta grant

“Get started. Done is better than perfect.” That’s the business advice Zoe Oli, 9, gave Monday in a talk with Meta’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg. “A lot of people think it has to be the perfect time to start. But if you wait for that, you are going to wait forever,” Zoe told Sandberg. […] The post 9-year-old Sandy Springs entrepreneur lands Meta grant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
tpr.org

Azul Barrientos concert filled with artists, poets and music

A concert on Saturday night promises music, religion, art and history all rolled into one. It’s happening at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center, and while performer Azul Barrientos says it will be a night to remember, it’s one you’ll have to experience from home. “Because of...
MUSIC
uiowa.edu

Astrophysics/Space Physics Seminar - Riley Troyer

Measuring the energetic nature of pulsating aurora and its link to auroral substorms. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events. If you are a person with a disability who requires a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in this program, please contact in advance at.
EDUCATION
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs to host events for Jewish music festival

Sandy Springs will host headlining artists for Neranenah, a major local Jewish music festival. Neranenah, which was formerly called the Atlanta Jewish Music Festival, announced its 2021-22 festival lineup in November. At least three artists will perform at the Byers Theatre, located at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center at 1 Galambos Way.  “We needed […] The post Sandy Springs to host events for Jewish music festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physics#Poet Laureate#Astrophysics#Poetry#Poets#English
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit

There’s still time to catch Theatrical Outfit’s production of Ken Ludwig’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” directed by Shannon Eubanks, which runs through Dec. 19. Ludwig is one of the world’s most successful playwrights, with several hits on Broadway (and Tony Awards) and London’s West End (several Olivier Awards). Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of […] The post Theatre Review: Quick-change comedy ‘Baskerville’ delights at Theatrical Outfit appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
THEATER & DANCE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Core Dance will lead global Fieldwork program for artists

Decatur-based Core Dance has been named the lead organization for the global Fieldwork Network, a program that supports the creative process for choreographers, playwrights, composers, poets, vocalists and other artistic disciplines. Initiated by New York’s The Field in 1986 by its artist and founder Steve Gross, Fieldwork is a lauded peer-to-peer feedback methodology. Over its […] The post Core Dance will lead global Fieldwork program for artists appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
loc.gov

Promoting the Poet Laureate on Billboards

The following is a guest post by Ivy Vainio, Grand Portage Band of Ojibwe Direct Descendant and cultural arts coordinator for the American Indian Community Housing Organization in Duluth, Minnesota. “Remember you are all people and all people / are you.”. —from “Remember” by Joy Harjo, circa 1983 from She...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
NewsBreak
Science
KEYC

Mankato poet releases trilogy

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jose Aguillon has been capturing moments in words for more than 20 years. Aguillon said, “I have those thoughts in my head, and as soon as I stop, I’ll grab a pen and a napkin or something, and I’ll just write.”. The Mankato-based...
MANKATO, MN
wqcs.org

Two poets chronicle their friendship and isolation during the pandemic

Like many of us, Marilyn Hacker and Karthika Nair were two friends separated from each other by the pandemic last March. They live in Paris and are both poets. Before the pandemic, they spent a lot of time on the road. Hacker was meant to be teaching in Lebanon and had to return home suddenly when COVID cases started rising. And Nair, who is also a dancer and frequently on tour, was diagnosed with breast cancer just as France announced a lockdown.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
sflcn.com

Are You A Poet? Here’s Some Important Advice

Poetry is a form of art. Poems are generally short and combine words to create an emotional response in the reader. The most common form of poetry is lyric poems, which speak from personal experience or observation. There are a lot of things that are important to remember if you want to write poetry. The following article contains tips for poets of all levels on how to improve their work, and how to get published. Read on to find out more!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mxdwn.com

Anika Announces Spring 2022 North American Tour Dates

British singer and songwriter Anika just announced the dates for her spring 2022 North American tour. Like her 2019 summer tour, she announced the dates via Instagram. The tour kicks off on May 13 in Austin, TX, and ends on June 3 in Dallas. The artist will be visiting 17 cities throughout the tour, including Chicago, Toronto, San Diego, Philadelphia, Nashville and more. The full list of dates and venues are in her Instagram post below.
CELEBRITIES
The News-Messenger

Wilhelm: Pioneer Homer Everett was a writer and poet

Many of these columns have dealt with the challenges facing the pioneers who settled this area, overcoming many obstacles to make this what it is today with a rich history. But, I’ve never stopped to think about one challenge that never seems to be mentioned. We seem to think of the pioneers as escaping the challenges of their homeland for the opportunities of a new country, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t get homesick.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
The Hollywood Reporter

Christopher Newton, Actor and Former Shaw Festival Artistic Director, Dies at 85

Christopher Newton, the former artistic director of Canada’s Shaw Festival, has died. He was 85. The Shaw Festival, which has its home at Niagara-on-the-Lake, near the Canadian-U.S. border in Ontario, said Newton died peacefully on Saturday morning. “It is no exaggeration to say that, without Christopher Newton, there would be no Shaw Festival today. He set a very high standard in everything he did, and long after his retirement as artistic director in 2002, he continued to be a passionate supporter of the festival and the arts,” festival artistic director Tim Carroll said in a statement on Sunday. Born in Deal, England, on...
CELEBRITIES
wcsu.edu

WCSU student named Connecticut Collegiate Poet

DANBURY, Connecticut — Western Connecticut State University sophomore Michelle Rochniak was named one of four Connecticut Collegiate Poets by the Connecticut Poetry Circuit for 2021-22. Rochniak, of Wallingford, was chosen by a panel of poets and educators in a statewide contest based on the strength and creativity of her...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

A New Kind of Village: Social club provides community space for Atlanta families

It’s said that it takes a village to raise a child. The recent pandemic has disrupted, even dismantled, many of those villages, adding more pressure than ever on parents and children. Atlanta’s new social club, Kiin, will help relieve some of that pressure by providing support and a nurturing space. “Families, the backbone of our […] The post A New Kind of Village: Social club provides community space for Atlanta families appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
898
Post
109K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy