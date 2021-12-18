ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa can transform income tax without eliminating it

By John Hendrickson
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
Sen. Dan Dawson, chair of the Iowa Senate Ways & Means Committee, said his tax policy goal for the 2022 Legislature is to create a “21 st century model” that will create the best tax climate in the nation.

“We have the opportunity to do a tax reform moonshot here in Iowa,” Sen. Dawson said, speaking to the Iowa Taxpayers Association (ITA).

He is correct that Iowa has an historic opportunity to enact significant pro-growth tax reform that will allow more taxpayers to keep their money and make the state more competitive.

The reason for this historic opportunity is Iowa’s strong fiscal foundation. The budget is running a $1.24 billion surplus, which also means that over $1 billion remains in the Taxpayer Relief Fund. In addition, both the Cash Reserve Fund and Economic Emergency Fund (sometimes collectively referred to as Iowa’s “rainy day funds”) are filled to their statutory limits with a combined $800 million.

Debate is already taking shape over how to use the massive surplus. Some argue that policymakers should only do targeted tax cuts while expanding support for the earned income tax credit and other property tax credits. Other suggestions include returning the surplus to taxpayers in the form of rebate checks, which would be similar to a one-time stimulus payment.

However, Sen. Dawson argues that the historic surplus be used to create a five-year tax reform plan that continues to reduce high income tax rates. During the ITA legislative panel, Sen. Dawson argued that it would be a “lost opportunity” if the Legislature only does across-the-board rate cuts or a one-time tax rebate.

Based on the Taxpayer Relief Fund, the Legislature is tasked with returning that money to taxpayers, and Sen. Dawson is correct that policymakers cannot waste this opportunity. Legislators have the opportunity to build upon the comprehensive tax reform law that was passed in 2018, which began to lower both the individual and corporate income tax rates.

Gov. Kim Reynolds has also stated that tax reform will be a major priority for her during the 2022 legislative session. Gov. Reynolds understands that not only is Iowa in competition with other states, but numerous states are cutting their tax rates, and Iowa cannot afford to become complacent.

Sen. Dawson’s approach of crafting a comprehensive tax reform to provide tax relief, lower rates, and create a more competitive tax code is the correct approach.

Sen. Dawson even signaled that Iowa’s high corporate tax rate needs to be lowered. He also understands that any tax relief must be associated with prudent budgeting. Senator Dawson told ITA members that even though he supports lowering the corporate tax rate, he correctly believes that tax credits and incentives need to be evaluated.

“I have no interest in lowering current corporate rates without substantially reforming some of our incentives and credits,” Dawson said . In crafting a comprehensive tax reform plan, there should be no “golden calves” that are allowed to remain on the table.

Iowa can learn from other states, such as North Carolina, which represents the gold standard for state tax reform. For several years, North Carolina has lowered both its individual and corporate tax rates, along with reforming its tax code to make it more competitive.

Recently, the North Carolina legislature approved a measure that will lower the individual income tax rate from 5.25% to 4.99% and will continue to be gradually reduced until it reaches 3.99% in January 2027. Likewise, the corporate tax , which is the lowest in the nation at 2.5%, will be phased out by 2023.

Since 2013, North Carolina leaders have been enacting comprehensive pro-growth tax reforms. A crucial reason for their success has been to balance tax reform with conservative budgeting.

“Sensible tax cuts and honest, conservative budgets” were the foundation of North Carolina’s successful tax reform. This was also the major lesson from Kansas . A state cannot cut tax rates and increase spending.

“The supply-side effects of fiscal policy are real, but they don’t negate the need for spending discipline,” wrote John Hood, chairman of the John Locke Foundation in North Carolina.

Navigating tax reform is never easy, but Sen. Dawson is on the right path in working on a comprehensive tax reform plan rather than just a one-time rate cut or sending out rebate checks. The Taxpayer Relief Fund will allow policymakers to make a substantial tax cut, and tools, such as properly designed revenue triggers, can work to ensure that rates continue to be lowered.

A legislator from North Carolina correctly described tax reform as an “evolution, not a revolution.” Gov. Reynolds and Republican legislative leaders have said their ultimate goal would be to eliminate the income tax. This is a noble policy goal, but it will take time. Over 50% of fiscal year 2022 revenues are generated from income tax. Iowa relies heavily on income tax, which will make eliminating the tax that much more difficult

Nevertheless, Iowa can learn from states such as North Carolina, Utah, Indiana, among others, all of which have income taxes, that pro-growth tax reform can occur without eliminating the income tax .

Iowa does have a moonshot opportunity to enact historic tax reform and provide lasting tax relief to taxpayers while making our state more economically competitive.

The post Iowa can transform income tax without eliminating it appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 2

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Republicans promise tax cuts after panel predicts revenue growth

Republican leaders on Monday promised “significant tax cuts” after a state panel projected the state’s revenue will continue to grow over the next two years. Fiscal experts on the Revenue Estimating Conference painted a rosy picture of the state’s economy during a Monday meeting. They project the current fiscal year will end with total net […] The post Republicans promise tax cuts after panel predicts revenue growth appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
INCOME TAX
Iowa Capital Dispatch

With or without omicron, Iowa lacks the will to overcome COVID

News of the omicron variant of COVID-19 was like a bucket of ice water in the face after a refreshingly normal Thanksgiving weekend marked by in-person gatherings with family and friends. The variant, first identified in South Africa, had already been confirmed as close as Minnesota by middle of last week. Chances are, it’ll show […] The post With or without omicron, Iowa lacks the will to overcome COVID appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowan who allegedly stole grandmother’s painkillers denied a nursing license

The Iowa Board of Nursing has refused to reinstate the license of a man accused of masquerading as a medical-waste trash collector in order to access opioids. Board records indicate the nursing license of Theodore Herrick of Jefferson was indefinitely suspended in 2017. According to the board, Herrick had entered the Stuart Community Care Center, […] The post Iowan who allegedly stole grandmother’s painkillers denied a nursing license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Former Gov. Walker, UW economist propose eliminating Wisconsin income tax

(The Center Square) – There is a plan that would end Wisconsin’s 6.27% personal income tax. Former Gov. Scott Walker, University of Wisconsin economist Noah Williams, and a coalition of reform groups in the state on Thursday proposed eliminating the individual income tax as a way to jumpstart the state’s economy.
WISCONSIN STATE
Pen City Current

State GOP looking at eliminating state income tax

DES MOINES – A dialogue, and possibly even more than that, has cropped up in Des Moines among Republican leadership to eliminate the state’s income tax. With the Revenue Estimating Conference predicting another $1.24 billion surplus in 2022, roughly another $1 billion surplus projected for 2023, and the state having $1 billion in a tax payer relief fund, the GOP-controlled Iowa legislature may try to move to eliminate the tax.
DES MOINES, IA
siouxlandproud.com

Iowa lawmakers show appetite for abolishing personal income tax

SIOUX CITY (KCAU9) — Iowa’s Revenue Estimating Conference gave their budget predictions on Monday showing that the state will have about 1.3 billion dollars in unspent surplus at the end of this year. With all of that surplus, along with an additional billion dollars still available from the...
IOWA STATE
ourquadcities.com

Iowa Republicans could push more tax reform, possibly drop state income tax

Politics and the Olympics intersect. High-stakes international relations are in play. Republicans in Iowa could push to abolish the state income tax. And Democrats in Illinois are under fire from a traditionally loyal constituency. We get to all of that with former Rock Island County Republican Party Chair Bill Bloom...
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Iowa House Speaker says income tax cuts are top priority for 2022 session

The top Republican in the Iowa House of Representatives says his number one priority for the upcoming legislative session is cutting income taxes. House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said Monday in an interview with IPR that he wants to get money back to Iowa taxpayers “as quickly as possible.”
IOWA STATE
phillyvoice.com

Pennsylvania will eliminate state income tax on student loan forgiveness

As federal student loan payments resume for borrowers at the end of January, resources and discussions of how borrowers can save money on their loan bills have been sent out by loan servicers and public servants. In a change to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, Governor Wolf moved to eliminate state income tax on student loan forgiveness.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ncpolicywatch.org

Eliminating corporate income taxes will make billionaires richer, hurt NC

When North Carolina legislators had a chance to address the rapidly increasing economic inequality of the past 30 years, they ignored the needs of workers and the state and instead passed harmful tax cuts. Instead of supporting low-income households or making sure large corporations pay what they owe, the 2021-2023 budget slashes the corporate income tax (CIT), a move that disproportionately benefits wealthy, out-of-state executives and shareholders.
INCOME TAX
wchstv.com

West Virginians react to Manchin's opposition to Build Back Better

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is at the center of political attention after voicing his opposition to the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan. The Build Back Better Act has many provisions, including free preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds, up to a $3,600 per family...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ktvo.com

Remains found in Mahaska County identified as former Ottumwa man

NEAR FREMONT, Iowa — Human remains found in a timbered area in rural Mahaska County have been identified as belonging to a former Ottumwa man. The remains were identified Wednesday as those of 34-year-old Ryan Daniel Hulvey, formerly of the Cedar Rapids and Ottumwa areas. A group of deer...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

