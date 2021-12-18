ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Tohono O’odham Police find 4-year-old boy safe after reported missing

By Maria Arey
Authorities found a 4-year-old boy safe after he was reported missing.

The 4-year-old boy was reported missing in the San Isidro area of the Schuk Toak District at around 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Tohono O’odham Nation Office of Emergency Management. The boy was found safe but lost in the desert. He did receive medical treatment.

BORSTAR, MRT and the Tohono O’odham Police Department along with its partner agencies assisted in the search.

