ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Who is Parson Brown? Meet the mystery man from ‘Winter Wonderland’

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIvIU_0dQX37HT00

(NEXSTAR) – “We’ll pretend that he is Parson Brown” is likely a lyric you have sung once or twice in your life. But really, who is Parson Brown?

If you aren’t familiar, the above lyrics are a line from the classic song ‘Winter Wonderland’ heard on the radio and during childrens’ holiday concerts in November and December annually. The song was written in 1934 by Felix Bernard and Richard Bernhard Smith, and originally sung by Richard Himber.

Study shows these 5 early omicron symptoms compare to common cold

Nearly nine decades later, many wonder the same question each year – who is Parson Brown?

To understand, it is important to note that while the song is largely popular during Christmas time, it never actually mentions Christmas . Instead, the song is about marriage and romance during winter. The couple in the song builds a snowman in a meadow and pretends it is Parson Brown, who asks if they are married. The couple says they are not, but Parson Brown can wed them when he is in town.

Parson is actually another word for a clergyman, especially a Protestant pastor, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary . The word has gone largely unused since around 1980 but has been on a decline since 1800.

Video: More chaos erupts as teen inmates go wild inside Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center

Whether you prefer Bing Crosby or Michael Buble, Tony Bennett or the Pentatonix, or any other artist performing ‘Winter Wonderland’ this season, you no longer need to wonder about the snowman named Parson Brown.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

When 'Nutcracker' meets 'Wonderland,' a new friendship forms amid the wonders, mysteries

What happens when you take the plot of a familiar holiday fixture and smash it with one of the most bizarre plots in all of Western literature?. You get one big adventure, and it's called "Nutcracker in Wonderland." Presented by Ballet Co.Laboratory at Ted Mann Concert Hall last weekend, the story juxtaposed Lewis Carroll's "Alice in Wonderland" with E.T.A. Hoffman's "Nutcracker and Mouse King," using Tchaikovsky's music. Combining the plots made the story even more like a hallucinogenic dreamscape than either of the sources.
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bing Crosby
Person
Michael Buble
Person
Tony Bennett
Fairfax Times

Creating a winter wonderland in “The Nutcracker”

Witness the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra and Fairfax Ballet Company’s annual performance. This weekend, enjoy the sixth annual collaboration between the renowned Fairfax Symphony Orchestra (FSO) and The Fairfax Ballet Company with this year’s production of Tchaikovsky’s timeless classic, “The Nutcracker”. As an annual fixture of...
FAIRFAX, VA
weddingchicks.com

Winter Wonderland Wedding In A Remodeled Barn

The bride, Gisela is a professional baker, so she's seen many a wedding...and the pressure was on when it came to planning her own. She and her now hubby knew that they wanted a winter celebration, because what could be better than having the best day of your life take place during the most wonderful time of the year? They decided to dive headfirst into the holiday spirit with their wedding, selecting a bold red and green color palette with touches of blush here and there. And, because the bride is a wedding professional, of course, she had to make her own cake, and not just one!
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wonderland#Weather#Nexstar#Protestant#Pentatonix#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 8 Cleveland
WSLS

Powhatan man creates his own winter wonderland in his backyard

POWHATAN, Va. – The weather in Powhatan has been relatively mild this December, and historical records show that there is only a 7% chance of a white Christmas on any given year. However, there is never a Christmas without snow for Jamie Carter, a resident of Powhatan. Carter told...
POWHATAN, VA
nyack.edu

Student Engagement Hosts a Winter Wonderland

Nyack College Student Engagement is hosting its final event of the semester today, December 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. It’s a “Winter Wonderland!”. Attend in person on campus in the Lower Level at 2 Washington Street in Manhattan. You can also tune in to Nyack’s Facebook Live or Youtube at 3:00 p.m.
NYACK, NY
TMZ.com

Stars In The Snow -- Winter Wonderland!

Sleighbells ring, are you listening? In the lane, snow is glistening ... and these stars are a beautiful sight and happy to be bundled up tonight!. Chilly celebrities -- like Nina Dobrev, Kendall & Kylie Jenner, Martha Hunt and Khalid -- are sharing their favorite freezing photos while taking a walk in a winter wonderland this season!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thecoaster.net

Winter Wonderland in Wanamassa Offers Vendors, Holiday Crafts and a Visit from Santa Claus

Come walk in a Winter Wonderland. On Sat., Dec. 11 the Wanamassa Elementary School PTA is hosting a Winter Wonderland at the school from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After an abnormal start to elementary school due to Covid19 shutdowns and protocols, the PTA is hoping to give the students, with special consideration for those in kindergarten and first grade, the opportunity to get together as a community and celebrate the season.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Q97.9

This Restaurant in Portland, Maine is a Winter Wonderland

The best part of the holiday season isn’t necessarily the holidays themselves. It’s the days leading up to it; Your town starting to hang up the Christmas tree lights, buying the first gallon of eggnog at the store, turning on the radio to 94.9 WHOM and hearing the cheery sound of holiday music.
PORTLAND, ME
robertsoncountyconnection.com

Winter Wonderland returns to Springfield

For the 20th year, one of Springfield’s most popular holiday traditions will resume this year with their annual Winter Wonderland lights display. This year’s event, located at J. Travis Price Park, began on Friday, Dec. 10 and runs until Thursday, Dec. 23. The park will be open nightly from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
Pottsville Republican Herald

Reindeer visit children at Winter Wonderland

Handlers Beth and Eric Reed of Spruce Run Farm Reindeer in Bloomsburg brought two reindeer from their herd to celebrate the season Sunday at Winter Wonderland in Pottsville's Yuengling Bicentennial Park, drawing those of all ages who wanted to get a live look at the creatures so well known in the Christmas season. Organized by the city’s Lasting Legacy Committee, Winter Wonderland returned on two occasions in 2021, the first held Dec. 5, after being canceled by the pandemic in 2020. The visit by the reindeer was sponsored by Aaron's and the Republican Herald. Carriage and trolley rides were also part of Sunday's event.
POTTSVILLE, PA
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood delivers unexpected news and fans are so sad

Carrie Underwood's exciting update on her much-loved activewear brand, CALIA, was tainted with something unexpected on Friday, when she revealed her new winter range, would be her last. The star looked glowing in new snapshots promoting the line and all the new holiday collection pieces. But fans were saddened to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy