First LAPD Filipino-American Deputy Chief Appointed

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Cmdr. Donald Graham will be promoted to deputy chief, the first Filipino-American to fill the role in the history of the Los Angeles Police Department, it was announced today.

Graham is commander of the Transit Services Division. It was not immediately known when his promotion becomes effective.

Graham's career in law enforcement began during his last semester as a student at Los Angeles Valley College when he worked for the Campus Police Office, which led him to join the LAPD in November 1995.

After completing his probationary period at the Pacific Community Police Station, Graham transferred to the Devonshire Community Police Station where he worked as a patrol officer and senior lead officer before being promoted to sergeant and lieutenant while working at several other stations.

Graham was promoted to captain on Oct. 5, 2014 and assumed command of the Central Patrol Division, where he became involved in the growing homeless crisis in the city. He was part of the team that revamped the Skid Row Safer Cities Initiative to the Resources Enhancement Services and Enforcement Team.

Graham became the first Filipino-American to be sworn in as an LAPD commander on July 31, 2019. He was appointed by Chief Michel Moore to be the department homeless coordinator under the LAPD Office of Operations.

