Report: Jaguars Fired Urban Meyer For Cause

By Matt Lombardi
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago
The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer early Thursday morning after a tumultuous few months. It looks like the franchise will reportedly be looking to cut ties with him financially as well—immediately.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday morning that Meyer was fired "for cause," meaning the Jaguars would not be on the hook for what he's owed on the remaining four years of his contract.

Of course, that doesn't mean Meyer will just accept Jacksonville's decision. He may choose to obtain a lawyer and try to resolve the situation in a different manner.

The team's decision isn't tied to just one incident "but rather a culmination of instances that Jacksonville's officials believe justified the firing," according to Schefter and Darlington.

On Friday night, team owner Shad Khan's representative issued a statement denying that the team had made its decision to fire Meyer as a result of a Wednesday report from the Tampa Bay Times on Meyer allegedly kicking former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. The representative said the team decided to fire Meyer last Sunday, not Wednesday.

Meyer's future in coaching will be a hot topic in the coming months. While he is regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches of his generation, a number of off-the-field incidents have now tarnished his legacy.

