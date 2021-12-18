ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Investors Balk at Plan to Buy Coal Mines and Close Them

stockxpo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup Inc. C -2.51% and its partners abandoned the creation of a fund that aimed to shorten the life of coal mines after the group struggled to convince investors of the plan’s green-energy merits, according to people familiar with the matter. The bank teamed up with commodities trader...

stockxpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mining.com

Vale to sell Moatize coal mine to Vulcan for $270 million

The Brazilian mining giant said it will receive $80 million immediately and the rest at the close of the deal. There will also be a 10-year royalty contract, it added. “This is another accomplishment on our commitment to reshape our company, focusing on our core businesses,” CEO Eduardo Bartolomeo said in the statement.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Coal Stocks Under $10 to Buy this Winter

The economic recovery from COVID-19 has placed greater emphasis on coal due to rising energy needs. The demand for energy is expected to hit an all-time high next year. Furthermore, Senator Joe Manchin’s thumbs down on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill proposal is expected to benefit coal producers. Given this backdrop, we think coal stocks China Shenhua (CSUAY), SunCoke (SXC), and Hallador (HNRG) could be solid bets this winter.Rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 crisis has caused coal to rise again in prominence as a resource to meet the country’s energy needs. Currently, the amount of electricity generated from coal is set to post a record this year. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), global power generation from coal is expected to surge 9% in 2021 to 10,350 terawatt-hours, which is an all-time high, while coal demand is predicted to hit record highs in 2022 despite the drive for cleaner energy. Moreover, the sky-high natural gas prices have given coal a cost-competitive advantage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

China's thermal coal futures jump 6% on illegal mining crackdown

BEIJING, Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures contract surged 6% on Monday, fuelled by concerns over supply tightness following a series of government crackdowns on illegal mining in the country's top coal producing region. The most-active Zhengzhou thermal coal futures contract for January delivery last traded at 727.2...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coal Mines#Thermal Coal#Investors#Mining Companies#Citigroup Inc#Trafigura Group Pte Ltd#Resource Capital Funds#The Wall Street Journal
stockxpo.com

The ETF Investor Guide for December 2021

The December Issue of the ETF Investor Guide is AVAILABLE NOW!. Links to the December Data Files have been posted below. Market Perspective: As Volatility Increases, Portfolio Rebalancing is Crucial. The Federal Reserve formally announced an accelerated taper and put three rate increases on the table for 2022. Economic growth...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Environmental groups oppose Glencore’s proposed coal mine in Queensland

Environmental groups have lambasted Glencore’s proposed $1.5bn open-cut metallurgical and thermal coal mine in central Queensland. The mining giant recently told federal government officials that more than a dozen threatened species could be on the site, with environmentalists arguing that the mine would destroy the habitat of threatened species, threaten farmland and raise questions surrounding the company’s climate goals.
AGRICULTURE
Times Union

Lumber costs ‘skyrocketing,' putting suppliers and builders in a tough spot

Builders and customers are getting hammered by lumber prices with no particular end in sight. Lewis Dubuque, executive vice president of the New York State Builders Association, has been watching the cost of lumber rise and fall in a volatile manner this past year. “The price went down over the...
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

2 Stocks for the GARP Investor

There are some investors who believe growth is important, but also do not want to pay too much for it. They are screening the market for stocks in which growth and value are working together, laying a strong foundation for an investment they hope will be successful. Five common fundamental...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
stockxpo.com

4 Small Caps for Growth-Oriented Investors

TBBK, Financial), a Wilmington, Delaware-based regional bank providing banking products and services to consumers and small-sized businesses in the United States. For the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, The Bancorp Inc. generated net earnings of $1.83 per share, determining a 77.7% increase compared to net earnings of $1.03 per share for the trailing 12-month period through Sept. 30, 2020.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Maersk to Buy LF Logistics for Around $3.6 Billion

A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S said Wednesday it has agreed to buy LF Logistics for around $3.6 billion including lease liabilities, a move that would give the ocean shipping giant a network of warehouses. Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line by capacity, has been reaping the benefits of the rattled global...
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Fed Fuelling Inflation

The Broad Market Index was down 1.94% last week and 54% of stocks out-performed the index. Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more With most U.S. companies now having...
BUSINESS
hawaiitelegraph.com

Half of US oil pipelines sit empty

Half of all crude oil pipelines across the United States are not being utilized amid lower fossil fuel production following the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, the utilization rate of US oil pipelines stood at 60 to 70%, but now it's down to 50% as production dropped from a record 13 million bpd to 11 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

2 Buy-Rated Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Under $10

The oil and gas companies have gained significantly this year due to rebounding demand and OPEC’s supply cuts. Goldman Sachs Group anticipates high oil demand in the upcoming years. This should bode well for oil and gas infrastructure stocks NOW Inc. (DNOW) and Geospace (GEOS). These stocks are currently trading under $10 and are buy-rated in our proprietary rating system.The oil and gas sector has registered a stellar recovery in 2021. As the year draws to a close, the oil market seems to be on a better footing, and the surge of COVID-19 cases is expected to slow down temporarily but not derail oil recovery. Global oil demand is set to increase 5.4 mb/d in 2021 and by 3.3 mb/d in 2022 and return to pre-pandemic levels, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Is NIO a Buy Under $30?

Shares of the Chinese EV-maker NIO Inc. (NIO) are down 38.5% in price year-to-date due to Beijing's recent crackdown on U.S.-listed Chinese companies. Furthermore, as the United States tightens its...
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

US Gold Is Poised to Move Up Rapidly as Gold Rises

Something unusual happened yesterday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to drastically reduce the quantity of U.S. Treasuries to be repurchased in the market and the policymakers’ plan to raise interest rates in 2022. The stock markets closed in green territory on Dec. 15 and, in the wake of this, Asian markets at the close of regular hours and European equities in early trading were both up on Thursday.
BUSINESS
eenews.net

German villages in path of coal mine turn into ghost towns

KEYENBERG, Germany — This pastoral village in the west of Europe’s economic powerhouse has been preparing for a death caused by coal. Tidy brick homes and old farmhouses stand vacant and shuttered. A long glass case in the deserted butcher shop is empty. The only business that remains is the local bakery, which has decorated its window for Christmas despite being open just half the week.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy