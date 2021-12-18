Two people injured in crash that threw driver from vehicle Friday afternoon

SENECA – Two people sustained injuries after a single-vehicle crash Friday afternoon on State Highway 73 east of Condo Drive in Seneca.

According to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff's Department, the communications center received a call about the crash just before 2:30 p.m.

Initial investigation found that the vehicle was headed east on STH 73 when it left the right side of the road, overturned and ejected the driver before coming to a rest.

The driver, Walter Bonini, 55, was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a hospital by a Life Link III emergency medical helicopter. The passenger, Kathaleen Stone, 55, was transported from the scene by United Ambulance, the news release said.

Wood County Rescue and Vesper Fire Department also assisted on scene.

