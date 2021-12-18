ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Bank Robbery Suspect Nabbed After Pursuit, Police Say

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Troy A. Burek Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A bank robbery suspect has been apprehended after a pursuit in Connecticut.

Around 3:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, the Connecticut State Police in New London County Troop E Montville barracks was notified of an alarm at the Jewett City Savings Bank, located at 353 Route 165 in the Town of Preston.

Shortly thereafter, dispatchers at the Troop E - Montville barracks received a 9-1-1 call from an employee at the bank, who reported they had been robbed.

The suspect reportedly displayed a note demanding money, but no weapons were displayed., according to state police.

The caller provided a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in.

Following the initial reports, the vehicle and suspect descriptions were broadcast to area departments.

A short time later, Norwich Police reported they located the suspect vehicle in the City of Norwich.

The Norwich Police and Connecticut State Police then coordinated resources and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, said police.

However, when officers attempted to stop the suspect, he engaged police in a pursuit, state police said.

The pursuit continued for a short period of time until troopers were able to stop the vehicle, according to police.

The suspect was then taken into custody and identified as, Troy Burek, age 34, of Ledyard.

At the time of his arrest, Burek was still in possession of the cash he stole during the robbery, state police said.

Once in custody, Burek was transported to the Troop E-Montville barracks where he was charged with:

  • Third-degree robbery,
  • Second-degree larceny,
  • Reckless driving
  • Engaging police in pursuit,
  • Operating with a suspended license.

Burek was held on a $100,000 cash or surety bond and scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on Monday, Dec. 20.

Daily Voice

