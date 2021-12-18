Saline County roundup: Southeast of Saline girls basketball rallies to defeat Hillsboro

GYPSUM — The Southeast of Saline girls basketball team rallied to defeat Hillsboro Friday night, 49-36.

Southeast improved to 4-1 while Hillsboro, the sixth-ranked team in Class 2A, fell to 4-2.

Hillsboro jumped out to a 12-6 lead after the first quarter before Southeast cut the deficit in half by halftime, 19-16.

Southeast took the lead in the third and lead 27-26 heading into the fourth and used a 22-10 quarter to seal the victory.

Reagan Goetz led Southeast with 14 points off the bench while Karsyn Schlesener added 13.

Hillsboro was led by Savannah Shanan who had 10 points.

Hillsboro boys hold off Southeast

Hillsboro, the top-ranked team in Class 2A, got a challenge from Southeast, who is ranked No. 10 in Class 3A.

After holding an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, Southeast managed to knot things at 39 at halftime. However, Hillsboro managed to take the lead back en route to a 66-57 victory.

Hillsboro improved to 6-0, while Southeast fell to 3-2.

Luke Gebhardt led Southeast with 18 points, while Nakari Morrical-Palmer had 13, Kayson Lilley added 11 and Eli Sawyers tallied 10.

Hillsboro was led by Matthew Potucek and Frank Wichert who each had 16 points. Breckyn Ratzlaff added 14 and Grayson Ratzlaff tallied 12.

Southeast wraps up its pre-Christmas schedule on Monday when it hosts Sacred Heart in a North Central Activities Association doubleheader beginning at 6 p.m.

The Ell-Saline boys fell 71-58 to Belle Plaine as a part of the Central Plains League/Heart of America Challenge. The Cardinals fell to 1-5. No other information was provided prior to press time.