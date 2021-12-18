ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Jennifer Lopez & Daughter Emme, 13, Spotted Christmas Shopping In Beverly Hills — Photo

By Cassie Gill
 4 days ago
Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID

Jennifer Lopez and Emme, 13, were spotted visiting several luxury stores like Christian Dior and Valentino just a week before Christmas.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, got her last minute Christmas shopping with her daughter Emme Muniz, 13! The mother-daughter duo were spotted in the ritzy Beverly Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 17 as they hit up several stores on Rodeo Drive.

While sunny, Jennifer looked both festive and cozy in a light gray sweater adorned with sequins while visiting a Bed, Bath & Beyond. She paired the holiday-ready item with a loose fitting pair of ripped jeans, along with a fresh pair of white leather sneakers. The “Marry Me” singer kept her glam casual with light, dewy makeup above her beige face mask, along with her highlighted hair in slicked back, high ponytail. A pair of wire sunglasses also sat on her head.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter Emme go shopping on Dec. 17 in Beverly Hills. ( Stoianov-spot / BACKGRID)

gThe Bronx native perused several high end boutiques, including Christian Dior where she could be seen looking at jewelry. She also paid a visit to a Valentino store, which is known to be a go-to brand for Jennifer. In recent months, she’s sported several pieces from the label including a logo bikini on her yacht getaway with beau Ben Affleck, 49. During the couple’s initial romance, she iconically wore a mint-green off-the-shoulder gown to the 2003 Oscars with the Good Will Hunting actor as her date.

After an afternoon of shopping, Jennifer was joined by her teenage daughter Emme. The 13-year-old twinned with her gorgeous mom in a pair of ripped jeans, adding a black t-shirt and Vans sneakers. She also added a pair of black optical glasses, perhaps the pair she picked out while shopping at LensCrafters earlier this week. J.Lo sweetly put her arm around Emme as they exited the Dior boutique. After they were done, Emme and Jennifer stepped into a waiting black SUV parked in front of the Harry Winston store.

The outing comes after Ben clarified his comments about feeling “trapped” in his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner in a two-hour conversation with Howard Stern. “I had gone on about how much we respected each other and how we cared about each other and cared about our kids and put them first,” explaiend the following day to Jimmy Kimmel. “And went through our stuff. And they said that I had blamed by ex-wife for my alcoholism and that I was trapped in this marriage and just made me out to be the worst, most insensitive, stupid, awful guy.”

“That’s not true. I don’t believe that. It’s the exact opposite of who I am…what I believe and I would never want my kids to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mom,” he also said.

RoseMarie Pitagno
4d ago

Why does her daughter always look like homeless person and she's all dolled up every minute.

D Canup
4d ago

Thank God she's covering her face. The world is sick of seeing her trifling self

Bay Lincoln
3d ago

that's who she need to be focusing on her 2 Children's she look younger than her own daughter

