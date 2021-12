We head down to Texas Wednesday for the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Army and Missouri as the 2021 college football bowl calendar rolls on with its mid-week games. The Black Knights will be looking for a chance to bounce back from a loss in the 2021 Army-Navy game and come in as the betting favorites to get the win. Army, with its dominating triple-option rushing attack, ran its way to an 8-4 record this season. On the other side, Missou comes in at 6-6, locking up bowl eligibility thanks to late-season wins against South Carolina and Florida. However, the team will be without leading rusher Tyler Badie, who is skipping the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

