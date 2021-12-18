Washington activates 4 defensive linemen from the Reserve/COVID-19 list

After a stressful week involving several positive COVID-19 tests resulting in almost 22 players on the reserve list, Washington registers zero new positive COVID tests, activating four players from the reserve list.

That list included star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat.

Allen landed on the COVID list Monday, while Sweat was placed on the list Dec. 8 and he has not played since suffering a jaw injury in Week 8.

Washington could have even more players cleared as the decision to postpone Sunday’s matchup until Tuesday, December, 21, provides even more time for reinforcement to arrive.