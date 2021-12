MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With the U.S. now averaging more than 150,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, we’re hearing about more and more breakthrough cases. Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Cory Booker of New Jersey both tested positive for COVID-19 the weekend of December 18 despite receiving two doses of the vaccine and the booster. Both said their symptoms have been mild so far. With the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreading, health experts expect more breakthrough cases in the coming weeks. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy says, “No vaccine is perfect, and especially against a foe like Omicron. But those infections...

