ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Supercars to race at The Bend in 2022

By Simon Chapman - Speedcafe
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFears that Supercars wouldn’t visit South Australia next year have...

ourcommunitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton reveals ‘different feel’ for F1 amid retirement talk

Lewis Hamilton admitted before the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that he has a “different feel” for Formula One, amid rumours that he could retire from the sport. Hamilton went on to be denied a record-breaking eighth F1 title as Max Verstappen overtook him on a controversial final lap of the season to win a dramatic championship. Mercedes protested the race result but ultimately withdrew their appeals of Verstappen’s title. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff revealed that he and Hamilton had been left “disillusioned” by how the closing stages of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were allowed to unfold,...
MOTORSPORTS
Black Enterprise

White Former Formula One Exec Takes Issue With Black, Accomplished NASCAR Driver Getting Knighted By Prince Charles

British NASCAR race driver Lewis Hamilton has now become Sir Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton after being knighted last Wednesday. The seven-time Formula One world champion met with the royal family at Windsor Castle where he was knighted by Prince Charles, ESPN reports. Hamilton is the fourth F1 driver to receive the honor after Sir Jackie Stewart in 2001, Sir Stirling Moss in 2000, and Sir Jack Brabham in 1979.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull hoping for F1 title race boost when George Russell joins Mercedes

George Russell joining Mercedes and his potential impressive driving pace will benefit Red Bull, says chief Helmut Marko.Russell is replacing Valtteri Bottas as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate for the 2022 season. The 23-year-old could dilute Hamilton’s title chances if he is as fast which will aid Max Verstappen in defending the title he won earlier this month.“I first have to see how fast Russell really is,” Marko told Gazzetta dello Sport. “In qualifying, he was fast last season. But in the races, he was hardly superior to Nicholas Latifi. So we have to wait and see how fast he will...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F2 champion Piastri keen on Supercars laps

The freshly-crowned Formula 2 champion has done very little racing in his native Australia, his focus having shifted to Europe while he was still in karts. In fact he hasn't done any car racing on home soil at home at all, having debuted in Formula 4 well after moving overseas.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Australia#The Bend Motorsport Park#Supercars#Bend
Outsider.com

NASCAR Doing Away With 550 HP Cars in 2022 Season

NASCAR has heard its fans loud and clear. They want faster, more exciting races, and the sport has obliged. Following recent tests of the Next Gen Cup Series car, they’ve done away with the 550 horsepower package for the 2022 season. Last week, NASCAR continued tests of the brand...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
BASEBALL
Outsider.com

Bob Keselowski, NASCAR Truck Series Pioneer, Dies at 70

NASCAR Truck Series pioneer Bob Keselowski has passed away at the age of 70-years-old. Keselowski was a pioneer in NASCAR in so many respects. Perhaps his biggest pioneering moment was his early days as a driver in the Camping World Truck Series. His son, Brad, also sent out a beautiful...
MOTORSPORTS
TrendHunter.com

'60s-Era Throwback Supercars

American automaker Ford continues to expand its Heritage Edition series, this time offering a nostalgia-drenched version of its iconic GT that pays tribute to the brand's '60s-era partnership with Alan Mann Racing. Revealed in just two teaser images, the new GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition appears to be arriving in...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
topgear.com

Czinger 21C driven: on the road in a 1,233bhp V8 hybrid supercar

Spool back further to the previous afternoon and we’re on Spunky Canyon Road – chosen for its topography, not comedic value – for perhaps the most bizarre moment of all. It’s my first taste of piloting the 21C: I’m drinking in the brilliance of the central driving position and the 360˚ visibility as the scenery rushes past the windows and the clouds slide by overhead. Propulsion, however, comes not from the V8 behind me, nor the motors out front, but by lifting my foot from the brake. Gravity is my fuel as we freewheel down a long hill to get some car-to-car photography in the bag. Why? Because Czinger’s new engine guru (former power unit engineer at Mercedes-AMG F1, a man who knows a thing or two about high-performance hybrids) Luiz Oliveira is on a plane back from his holidays in Hawaii and they don’t want to fire it up without his laptop close at hand. Fair enough. Fortunately, chapter one in the how-to-be-a-writer-for-TopGear-handbook is entitled Whatever It Takes.
CARS
BBC

AJ Rosen: British Olympic luge athlete dies, aged 37

Adam "AJ" Rosen, a three-time Olympic luge athlete for Great Britain, has died at the age of 37 from cancer. Luge GB announced that Rosen, who was born in the United States, had died on Sunday following a "ferocious battle" with the disease. Along with being one of GB's "greatest...
WORLD
ourcommunitynow.com

Abbotsford Canucks leave Nevada with split

The Abbotsford Canucks left a weekend in Nevada with a split, beating the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime on Saturday (Dec. 18) but then falling 3-2 on Sunday (Dec. 19). Abbotsford’s Justin Bailey continued his strong play on Saturday,
NHL
AFP

England hang on as Australia push for second Test victory

England grimly hung on to reach tea on day five of the second Ashes Test at 180 for eight Monday, needing to get through one more session to salvage an unlikely draw. At tea in the day-night encounter, Buttler remained unbeaten on 25 off a dogged 196 balls and Stuart Broad was on 0, with 288 runs behind and needing to negotiate 26 tricky overs in a final session under lights with twilight falling.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy