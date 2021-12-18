Supercars to race at The Bend in 2022

Spool back further to the previous afternoon and we’re on Spunky Canyon Road – chosen for its topography, not comedic value – for perhaps the most bizarre moment of all. It’s my first taste of piloting the 21C: I’m drinking in the brilliance of the central driving position and the 360˚ visibility as the scenery rushes past the windows and the clouds slide by overhead. Propulsion, however, comes not from the V8 behind me, nor the motors out front, but by lifting my foot from the brake. Gravity is my fuel as we freewheel down a long hill to get some car-to-car photography in the bag. Why? Because Czinger’s new engine guru (former power unit engineer at Mercedes-AMG F1, a man who knows a thing or two about high-performance hybrids) Luiz Oliveira is on a plane back from his holidays in Hawaii and they don’t want to fire it up without his laptop close at hand. Fair enough. Fortunately, chapter one in the how-to-be-a-writer-for-TopGear-handbook is entitled Whatever It Takes.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO