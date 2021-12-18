ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police suspect arson by 61-year-old clinic patient in deadly Osaka fire

By Don Jacobson
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ISS20_0dQWzIsD00

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Police suspect a 61-year-old male psychiatric patient intentionally started a fire in the Japanese city of Osaka that killed least 24 people, multiple reports indicated Saturday.

The man suspected of arson in one of Japan's deadliest blazes in recent memory is among the 27 survivors who were hospitalized after the fire and is now in critical condition with burns, police sources told the Kyodo news agency and Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun.

Two survivors of the suspected attack, both women, remained unconscious and in serious condition Saturday, while another woman was being treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

A total of 14 men and 10 women died the fire. Most of them succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning after they become trapped inside the building, national broadcaster NHK reported.

The blaze started Friday morning on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka's Kitashinchi entertainment district housing a psychiatric clinic and spread quickly, likely through the use of a highly flammable liquid such as gasoline, the police sources said.

Witnesses told police a man was seen kicking over a paper bag containing a liquid after placing it near a heater in the clinic's waiting room.

An official investigation of the fire's cause is underway by police and firefighters.

The police searched a house believed to belong to the suspect, which also was scene of another suspicious fire about 30 minutes before the clinic blaze, Kyodo reported.

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

Osaka arson suspect identified, buildings to be checked

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police on Sunday identified a 61-year-old man as a prime suspect behind a fire that engulfed a mental health clinic in an eight-story building where he was a patient, killing 24 people who were trapped inside. The government also announced plans to inspect tens of...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Osaka fire suspect might have copied Kyoto Animation attack

The suspect in a deadly fire at a mental health clinic in Osaka last week might have studied the fatal 2019 Kyoto Animation studio arson while preparing his own attack that killed 25 people, police said Tuesday.Osaka police have identified 61-year-old Morio Tanimoto as the prime suspect in Friday's fire at the clinic on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in Osaka’s main business district of Kitashinchi. The blaze also left two people severely injured, including Tanimoto.The incident sent shockwaves across the country and recalled the deadly arson in Kyoto two years ago.While searching the suspect's house, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Osaka#Japanese#Kyodo#Asahi Shimbun#National Broadcaster Nhk
International Business Times

Disabled Man Raped, Stabbed To Death By Friends; Body Burned: Police

A disabled man in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, whose burnt body was found by his family on a pile of garbage last week, was smothered and stabbed to death by his friends, police said. The victim, identified as Sachin, was out partying with his friends Vivek, Ravi, Saurabh...
PUBLIC SAFETY
phl17.com

22-year-old beaten to death by her father, police say

New Jersey (WPHL)– Police are searching for a man who is being accused of killing his own daughter in South Jersey. The incident happened Monday morning at the 100 block of Round Hill Road in Voorhees Township, according to authorities. According to police, 22-year-old, Katherine Kelemen, was found beaten inside...
VOORHEES TOWNSHIP, NJ
International Business Times

13-Year-Old Missing Teen Rescued After Police Find Chatroom Of Kids Planning To Run Away

The search for a missing 13-year-old boy led to investigators stumbling upon disturbing chatrooms where teenagers bonded over one single mission—leaving behind their families and running away from home. The teenager was later tracked down and rescued along with other chatroom members he ran away with. Their chats were discovered...
WORLD
International Business Times

8-Year-Old Allegedly Gangraped, Killed By 4 Men Inside Factory, Body Dumped In Drain

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped and killed by four men inside a factory in India. The police in the southern state of Karnataka launched an investigation and arrested the accused Wednesday. Details about the crime came to light after the four accused people – identified as Jayban (21), Mukesh Singh (20), Muneem Singh (20) and Manish Tirki (33) – were taken into custody.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Housing
International Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Child In Front Of Friends Playing On Road, Victim Dies

A leopard in India reportedly attacked and dragged away a 10-year-old boy, who was playing with his friends on a road near a village. The incident took place Monday morning in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Local officials said the victim was with a group of other minor boys when the leopard attacked them, IANS reported. The leopard grabbed one of the boys and mauled him to death, while the others fled for their lives.
ACCIDENTS
phl17.com

Police: 43-year-old Center City women missing

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a woman from Center City. According to police, 43-year-old Shantay Tart from the 200 block of North Lawrence Street has been missing since Saturday, December 18, 2021. Tart was last seen around 2:30 pm, leaving her residence wearing...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS San Francisco

18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested For August Fatal Shooting At Sunnyvale House Party

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Police arrested an 18-year-old Wednesday for a shooting at a large house party in Sunnyvale that killed one person and injured another in August. The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said Thursday the arrest of Sean Andrew James Jr. followed months of detective work to identify the shooter. On August 7, officers responded to a report of a party of some 150-200 people at a house on the 1400 block of Navarro Drive. As officers arrived, they heard several gunshots coming from the home and once inside found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, Sunnyvale DPS said. Sean Andrew...
SUNNYVALE, CA
CBS Chicago

Arson Suspected In East Chatham Apartment Building Fire; 20 Residents Evacuated

CHICGAO (CBS)– Just days before Christmas, tenants of an East Chatham apartment building can’t go back home, after an early morning fire broke out there, and police said they suspect the fire was the result of arson. CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the smell of smoke lingered for hours after the fire was put out at a three-story apartment building on the 8200 block of South Drexel Avenue. The extra-alarm blaze left walls blackened, windows broken, and dozens of people temporarily homeless just days before Christmas. The fire started just after 2 a.m. in a three-story courtyard building at 8250 S. Drexel Av. “We...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Voice

8-Year-Old Girl Dies In NJ House Fire, 9-Year-Old Critical

An 8-year-old girl was killed in a house fire in Somerville on Dec. 10 and her 9-year-old sister in critical condition, according to officials. The fire ripped through a two-story home on Eastern Avenue just after 2 a.m. and Somerville firefighters rushed to save several residents but were unable t…
ACCIDENTS
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
237K+
Followers
46K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy