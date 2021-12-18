ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols amid rise in cases

By Sean Leahy
NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NHL is implementing enhanced COVID-19 protocols for all 32 teams, with the changes lasting through at least Jan. 7. After the new year, the league and NHLPA will revisit the issue and a decision will be made to either roll back the changes or extend them. The protocols,...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

