ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

As The Oscar Shortlist Approaches, Globalism Is Built On A Whole Lot Of National Identity In Film

By Michael Cieply
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HI9eY_0dQWzELJ00

For the movies, is global inclusion possible?

Utopian as that might sound—the idea of letting the whole world in– it is clearly a goal of the newly awakened Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The introduction to the Academy’s RAISE platform, an online portal used to screen Oscar Best Picture contenders for inclusiveness, states the case in bold terms. “The representation and inclusion standards are designed to encourage equitable representation on and off screen to better reflect the diverse global population,” it says.

In reaching for universal access, the Academy has already expanded its non-U.S. membership, recruiting filmmakers and executives from around the world. No accident that Parasite , from South Korea, was named Best Picture in 2020, or that Beijing-born Chloe Zhao was Best Director the next year.

That’s globalism at work.

But how, exactly, are hundreds and hundreds of individual films—each of which tells a specific story, about specific characters, necessarily limited in time and space—supposed to ingest this goal of reflecting the global population? The world is a very large place. It is, indeed, very diverse. Only the biggest and most fanciful films—say, Zhao’s Eternals , with its large, multi-ethnic cast—can take more than a very small bite of the globe without shattering the localized cultural context on which a story depends for its impact.

Belfast is a Northern Irish story. Licorice Pizza is American. Drive My Car is Japanese. No picture among them is a study in global diversity. Each is a piece of culturally specific art that contributes only its own narrowly drawn concerns to the grand mosaic of world cinema.

But there’s nothing wrong with that.

On Tuesday, when the Academy’s shortlist of Best International Feature contenders is announced, we’ll view a wonderfully diverse menu of films, all of them rooted in a specific national culture, few of them calculated to embrace “the diverse global population” (though most will show the usual criss-cross of international film business connections). A Hero , one candidate for the list, is Iranian, with mostly Iranian cast and crew. The Worst Person In The World is Norwegian, with Norwegian language and talent. Very little about Drive My Car is un-Japanese, other than, possibly, the Chekhov subplot.

Those movies derive their power—and their truly inter national character—from a particular national and ethnic framework and identity.

It’s okay. To be anything, you must first be something. And that applies as much to All-American teen escapades in the San Fernando Valley ( Licorice Pizza ) as to the travails of a Kosovan beekeeper ( Hive ). No matter what the somewhat Utopian Academy global inclusion platform may say.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

HCA Film Awards Latest Ceremony Pushed Due To Rising Covid Concerns

EXCLUSIVE: The HCA Film Awards has joined the list of starry ceremonies postponed due to surging Covid cases linked to the Omicron variant. While the Hollywood Critics Association’s fifth annual awards show was originally scheduled to take place at Avalon Hollywood on January 8, it will now take place on February 28. Whether or not it will unfold in person as planned is not yet clear. “The health and safety of our members, nominees, special award recipients, and guests will always be our top priority,” said HCA co-founders Ashley & Scott Menzel, “which is why we have decided to postpone our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

New York Film Critics Circle Awards Postponed Due To Covid Surge

While the 2022 New York Film Critics Circle Awards were scheduled to take place at Tao Downtown in NYC on January 10, they’ve now been postponed due to the recent surge in Covid cases witnessed across the country, with a new date for the ceremony to be unveiled early next year. “Out of safety concerns for our award winners and our members, we’ve made the decision to postpone our dinner. But rest assured, we’re going to find a way to celebrate the accomplishments of our winners in the coming months,” said NYFCC Chair Stephanie Zacharek. “Even in the midst of an uncertain...
Deadline

‘The Humans’: Read The Screenplay By Stephen Karam Adapting His Tony-Winning Play

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. When adapting his Tony-winning 2016 play The Humans for the screen, writer-director Stephen Karam believed a cinematic interpretation had the potential to offer an even more potent and immersive experience than the stage production, particularly if he leaned even further into the horror film influences that originally fueled his approach. “When I began writing the play, I was inspired by tropes from the horror and psychological thriller movie genres,” said Karam. “Later, I had a gut feeling I couldn’t...
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

94th Oscars: Academy Awards Shortlists Announced

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences today announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 94th Academy Awards. The ten categories include: Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
wsvaonline.com

‘Summer of Soul,’ ‘Drive My Car’ make Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, “Black Woodstock,” the pandemic and The Velvet Underground and acclaimed international films like Japan’s “Drive My Car,” Iran’s “A Hero” and Norway’s “The Worst Person in the World” just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Oscar shortlists set international and documentary frontrunners

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has unveiled its shortlists for the international and documentary Oscars as well as eight other categories. Widely tipped entries including Japan’s Drive My Car, Iran’s A Hero, Denmark’s Flee and Finland’s Compartment No 6 all made the international shortlist, but French Palme d’Or winner Titane is a surprise omission. Also absent from the list are Costa Rica’s Clara Sola, Chad’s Lingui, The Sacred Bonds and Russia’s Unclenching The Fists. Ten of the 15 titles on the international list are from Europe and three are from Asia.
MOVIES
Variety

BAFTA LA Tea Party Canceled Amid COVID Surge

BAFTA Los Angeles’ annual awards season tea party, set for Jan. 8, has been canceled. In a letter to studio executives, BAFTA wrote, “In an abundance of caution, we have taken the difficult decision to halt our plans to host the BAFTA Tea Party on January 8 in Los Angeles. We were anticipating gathering together in person. However, given the uncertainties around the impact this current COVID-19 variant will have on our community, the prudent decision for BAFTA and our attendees is to delay resuming these large-scale events in Los Angeles.” U.K. BAFTA events, including the 75th BAFTA Film Awards on March 13, 2022,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Columbia Missourian

Robert Greene's 'Procession' makes Oscars shortlist

Documentaries about Julia Child, refugees, and the pandemic — as well as a film from an MU journalism associate professor — just got a little closer to scoring Oscar nominations. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for several categories, including documentary...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Identity#Global Population#Shortlist#Globalism#Utopian#Licorice Pizza#American#Japanese
arcamax.com

No Time To Die receives 5 mentions in Oscars Shortlists

'No Time To Die' leads the mentions in the first round of movies shortlisted for the 94th Academy Awards. The James Bond film - which sees Daniel Craig play the suave spy for the final time - has received five mentions, in the Song, Score, Sound, Visual Effects, and Make-Up and Hairstyling categories.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Visual Effects Predictions

Denis Villeneuve’s sweeping “Dune” leads the way in the VFX race as a cross between “Lawrence of Arabia” and “Star Wars.” But there is plenty of competition from the other shortlisted films, which includes four Marvel movies (“Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home”), “The Matrix Resurrections,” featuring the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and an update on the iconic “Bullet Time”; and “No Time to Die,” which involved an elaborate assault on the beloved Aston Martin DB5 in Matera and the construction of a special rotating...
MOVIES
Forward

Israel’s controversial Oscar submission gets snubbed on the 2022 Academy shortlist

LOS ANGELES (JTA) — There was no holiday cheer for Israel’s filmmakers in the shortlists for the 2022 Academy Awards. The country’s official submission for this year’s Best International Feature Oscar, “Let It Be Morning,” was not among the 15 entries that made the cut in the category, despite being helmed by a pedigreed director (Eran Kolirin, of “The Band’s Visit” fame) and attracting global attention for its all-Palestinian cast.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Movies
dallassun.com

Academy unveils shortlists in 10 categories for Oscars 2022

Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): As the Oscars 2022 ceremony is scheduled for March 27, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday revealed its shortlists in 10 categories. These categories include documentary, international features, documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
awardswatch.com

AwardsWatch Oscar Podcast #84: Oscar Shortlist predictions with Will Mavity

It’s almost Christmas but the real gift for awards watchers is the Oscars shortlist announcement!. On this 84th podcast, I’m joined by Will Mavity of Next Best Picture to talk about Original Score, Original Song, Makeup and Hairstyling, Visual Effects, Sound, Documentary Feature and International Feature Film and who we think is getting in when the official list comes in on December 21.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Updated Oscar Standings as Shortlist Voting Comes to a Close

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR West Side Story (Disney, Dec. 10, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA, NBR King Richard (Warner Bros.,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Malloy Joins Amazon Studios’ Movies Team

Amazon Studios has tapped Jennifer Malloy to join the streamer’s movies team as head of story. Malloy joins Amazon from Sue Kroll’s Kroll & Co, where she served as senior vp development and production. Prior to that, she was at The Weinstein Co. as senior vp production and acquisitions, working on titles like The Upside, starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston, Ryan Coogler’s Fruitvale Station and Paramount Network limited series Waco. In her new post, Malloy will be involved in the development of Amazon’s feature film slate. The streamer’s recent original feature film titles include Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero and the Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz feature Being the Ricardos.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best International Feature Film Predictions

The Academy’s International Feature Film Award Committee has nothing to do with selecting the foreign-language submissions from more than 90 countries around the world. It’s up to the individual country to figure out which film has the best chance to build a following among some 1,000 global Academy participants (mostly in Los Angeles) who watch a dozen films at festivals, screenings, theaters, or on the Academy online portal, and rate them to come up with a shortlist of 15 films for the overall Academy to watch. Those who see the entire shortlist can pick the final five nominees. While many in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Deadline

33K+
Followers
21K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy