The government is continuing to auction off its massive stockpile of bitcoin.executium/Unsplash. With the evergrowing popularity of bitcoin and its use as a new form of payment for a wide range of transactions, the U.S. has been auctioning off bitcoin and other digital currencies. However, the government has actually lost out on a serious profit. Bloomberg reports that In 2018, the government sold 500 bitcoin to Riot Blockchain for only $5 million, but it's now worth more than $23 million.

2 DAYS AGO