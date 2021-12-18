Miles McBride sixth Knicks player to enter health and safety protocols

The Knicks roster will be even further depleted when they take the floor against the Celtics on Saturday night, as a sixth player has entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Miles McBride, coming off the best performance of his young career, has now been added to the list, joining RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Kevin Knox and Quentin Grimes.

Derrick Rose is another who New York could be without on Saturday, as the point guard is questionable with an ankle injury.

McBride, a second round pick in this year’s draft, found himself with more playing time over the last two games due to the Knicks’ COVID crisis, and played nearly 36 minutes in Thursday’s win over the Rockets. McBride’s performance certainly raised the question of whether he should see more playing time moving forward, as he shot 6-for-11 with 15 points to go along with his nine assists and four steals.

That debate will now have to wait until he is available to return.

New York won’t be the only team on the court operating shorthanded, as the Celtics have five players of their own in health and safety protocols.

