In recent days, New Yorkers, facing a sudden cream cheese shortage that’s being reported everywhere, have started asking if they’ve not suffered enough already. Some of the city’s top bagel shops say they’re at risk of running out of supplies in mere days: Zabar’s is low, Tompkins Square Bagels is scrambling, Bagelsmith is driving to New Jersey, Absolute Bagels runs out tomorrow, and Pick A Bagel has enough to last just a few more days. You may be wondering what exactly is going on, and when you should start to panic about the prospects of your own morning schmear.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO