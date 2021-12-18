ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Fisher-Titus Pediatrics welcomes nurse practitioner

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IPy3G_0dQWy02B00

NORWALK — Erin Rogers, MSN, APRN, CNP has joined Fisher-Titus Pediatrics in Norwalk and Bellevue as a nurse practitioner.

Rogers earned her master's of science in nursing from the University of Akron. She is compassionate and patient-focused, consistently striving to provide a superior level of patient care and enjoys improving the lives of her patients while supporting the complex needs of their families.

Prior to becoming a Certified Nurse Practitioner and joining Fisher-Titus Pediatrics, Rogers earned her bachelor's of science in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. She has experience as a registered nurse caring for pediatric patients at MetroHealth in Cleveland in their neonatal intensive care unit as well as the pediatric intensive care unit and pediatric unit.

Rogers is now accepting new patients. Visit fishertitus.org/schedule or call 419-668-9409 to make an appointment. For more information on Fisher-Titus Pediatrics, visit fishertitus.org/pediatrics.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
City
Bellevue, OH
Norwalk, OH
Health
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Norwalk, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Registered Nurse#Fisher Titus Pediatrics#Msn#Aprn#Cnp#The University Of Akron#Metrohealth
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
74
Post
153K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy