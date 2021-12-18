Fisher-Titus Pediatrics welcomes nurse practitioner

NORWALK — Erin Rogers, MSN, APRN, CNP has joined Fisher-Titus Pediatrics in Norwalk and Bellevue as a nurse practitioner.

Rogers earned her master's of science in nursing from the University of Akron. She is compassionate and patient-focused, consistently striving to provide a superior level of patient care and enjoys improving the lives of her patients while supporting the complex needs of their families.

Prior to becoming a Certified Nurse Practitioner and joining Fisher-Titus Pediatrics, Rogers earned her bachelor's of science in nursing from the University of Cincinnati. She has experience as a registered nurse caring for pediatric patients at MetroHealth in Cleveland in their neonatal intensive care unit as well as the pediatric intensive care unit and pediatric unit.

Rogers is now accepting new patients. Visit fishertitus.org/schedule or call 419-668-9409 to make an appointment. For more information on Fisher-Titus Pediatrics, visit fishertitus.org/pediatrics.