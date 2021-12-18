New Kid on the Block: Versatile, & Deadlier Than Ever

The Fire TV Cube has gone on sale for $74.99. This is the first time that it has ever been priced this low. You read that right. Even though Black Friday and Prime Day typically have the best prices on Amazon devices, this sale is $5 less than the Fire TV Cube was during both of those big sales. I suspect that, perhaps, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which is still available at its all-time low of $34.99, took away so many sales from the Fire TV Cube that Amazon decided to make up for it by dropping the Cube’s price a bit further before the holiday buying rush is over. The Fire TV Cube is available for $74.99 with the new remote, which has App buttons and a Guide button, or with the older remote, if you prefer to forgo the extra buttons for a cleaner remote. As a reminder, the Fire TV Cube is the best performing Fire TV ever, offers hands-free voice control, has a built-in IR blaster for controlling home theater equipment hands-free, 16GB of internal storage, and includes Amazon’s Ethernet adapter, which costs $15 on its own.

ELECTRONICS ・ 9 DAYS AGO