Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game

By 10/11 NOW
knopnews2.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - YouTube TV customers lost access to all Disney-owned channels just before midnight Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a deal to keep the channels on the streaming service. These channels include local ABC affiliates, Disney channels, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, and the...

www.knopnews2.com

