Lake Waccamaw, NC

Lady Knights avenge 22-point loss with triumph over East Columbus

By Bladen Journal
 4 days ago
LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen topped East Columbus 38-29 on Friday evening in nonconference girls high school basketball.

The Lady Knights, a 22-point victim of the Lady Gators the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, rose to 5-2 on the season. Junior Rylee Chadwick’s return included 22 points, all after the end of the first period. Junior Lainey Autry added five points.

Maleya Hines scored six points for East Columbus.

West Bladen hosts Union on Monday and South Columbus on Tuesday.

