ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

COMIC BOOKS: The Neil Gaiman Library Volume I

By Dean Poling dean.poling@gaflnews.com
Tifton Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeil Gaiman has written a lot of stuff. Novels, short stories, movies, television shows, commentaries, comic books. Comic books gave Gaiman his start. His "Sandman" for DC Comics remains dually legendary and timely 30 years later. Note the popularity of the ongoing Audible series and reports of a developing Netflix television...

www.tiftongazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Neil Gaiman’s ‘Anansi Boys’ Series Casts ‘Small Axe,’ ’13 Reasons Why’ Stars as Female Leads (Exclusive)

Anansi Boys, Amazon Studio’s upcoming six-part adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s best-selling fantasy novel, has found its two female leads. British actresses Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn, who made her screen debut in Steve McQueen’s acclaimed feature Lovers Rock, part of his Small Axe anthology series, and Grace Saif, best known for Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, will star in the mini-series, joining Delroy Lindo and Malachi Kirby. St. Aubyn will play Rosie Noah, a teacher and fiancée to Charles “Fat Charlie” Nancy, the main protagonist and hero (played by Kirby, who also plays Nancy’s brother Spider). Noah is described as cheerful, wise, good-humored and...
TV SERIES
Tifton Gazette

COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death." Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
COMICS
bookriot.com

Love That Queer Book? Read This Queer Comic!

The idea of read-alikes can be a dangerous one in the bookish world. We all approach books in our own ways. Two books I think are similar might feel completely different to you. I might be looking for a novel that gives me the same feeling as one I just loved, and you might be looking for one that has the same themes, tone, or structure.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cgmagonline.com

Embracer Group Acquires Comic Book Publisher, Dark Horse Comics

In an unpredictable move, Embracer Group, a Swedish company known more for its portfolio of video game developers and publishers has announced it’s acquiring Dark Horse Comics. No financial details were revealed but the deal includes the purchase of Dark Horse’s comics publishing arm, production company, and the comics...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
csbj.com

Film and TV hits fuel comic book sales

Daigoro Perez came to comics in an unlikely place — a college course. In class, he was assigned to read modern classics like Saga, The Sandman and Watchmen. After graduation, Perez kept up the habit, and now buys books at Muse Comics + Games on North Academy Boulevard. “I’m...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Batgirls #1

Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown find themselves under the tutelage of Oracle this week as DC Comics launches its new series Batgirls; check out the official preview of the first issue here…. Um, hello—you didn’t actually think we’d keep you waiting this entire year without giving you the Batgirls series...
COMICS
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Families

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed our Favorite Comic Book Holiday...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Good Omens’: Jon Hamm Returns As Neil Gaiman Fantasy Series Casts New Angels

Jon Hamm is returning as Archangel Gabriel in Neil Gaiman’s fantasy series Good Omens as the Amazon drama has added a pair of new angels and a character from hell. Liz Carr, who has featured in FX’s Devs and BBC’s Silent Witness, has signed on to play Saraqael, while Quelin Sepulveda, who is in Netflix’s action thriller Havoc, will play Muriel. Bridgerton’s Shelley Conn joins the cast as another new character from hell. Good Omens was renewed earlier this summer by the streamer with Michael Sheen returning as Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and David Tennant returning as the fast-living...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Dc Comics#Dually#Dark Horse Comics#Victorian
IGN

The Best Horror Movie of 2021

This year’s top horror movies feature the best of what the genre has to offer — suspense, scares, slashers, stomach-turning gore, topical commentary and more — all of which make it a memorable year for horror fans no matter their subgenre of choice. These are our picks...
MOVIES
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Conan: Land of the Lotus

"Conan the Barbarian: Land of the Lotus" follows the character's recent story arc where he is nearly consumed by the power of an evil and mystical sword. "Lotus" collects "Conan the Barbarian" issues 19-25 and opens with Conan apprehended and caged by the Khitai imperial guard. A woman helps him escape and she must flee with him as they are now both pursued.
COMICS
rossford.com

Read-aloud books debut at library

Some of the youngest readers at Rossford Public Library can now enjoy picture books and audiobooks–combined in one. “They are called Wonderbooks, and they’re basically a read aloud mechanism in front of the book,” explained Kristine Goldsmith, interim director of the library. She said the library is excited to offer a new form of media for young patrons and their families. “It’s fun to read…
ROSSFORD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
theirregular.com

New books at Stratton library

STRATTON — Wendy Boyle, Librarian for the Stratton Public Library, recently announced the new books added this month, the last for this year. The new adult fiction titles include: “Autopsy” by Patricia Cornwell, “The Christmas Promise” by Richard Paul Evans, “The Christmas Wedding Guest” by Susan Mallery, “Clive Cussler’s The Devil’s Sea” by Dirk Cussler, “Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly, “Fear No Evil” by James Patterson, “Flying Angels” by Danielle Steel, “Gated Prey” by Lee Goldberg, “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone” by Diana Gabaldon, “Last Goodnight” by Kat Martin, “Lonely Hearts” by Lisa Harris, “Mercy” by David Baldacci, “The Midnight Lock” by Jeffery Deaver, “Pack Up the Moon” by Kristan Higgins, “Santa’s Sweetheart” by Janet Dailey, “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, “Tom Clancy’s Chain of Command” by Marc Cameron, “Under Pressure” by Sara Driscoll, “W E B Griffin’s Rogue Asset” by Andrews & Wilson and “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
waitsburgtimes.com

Weller Library Library Book Club reads:

New York Times bestselling author Nicholas Sparks returns with a book in the tradition of his best-selling books Dear John and The Lucky One. The story follows an injured Navy doctor, Trevor, to his family home. He returns to a dilapidated cabin he inherited from his grandfather to regroup from devastating injuries sustained in Afghanistan.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WFMZ-TV Online

'I should write a book': Head of Reading library on verge of retirement

READING, Pa. – Bronwen Gamble. Even her name sounds literary — almost like an author's name. "I should write a book about all my library experiences," said Gamble, executive director of the Reading Public Library. Her parents fittingly found her name in the pages of the classic 1939...
READING, PA
IGN

The Best Comic Book TV Series of 2021 Winner

Pop culture has become dominated by comic book adaptations - and for good reason. They bring the costumed heroes and villains of the page to life in thrilling, serialized fashion. Comic book shows have proven to be some of the best on TV, and they've become a genre all their...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mackenzie Davis on ‘Station Eleven,’ ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ and Furiosa Dreams

Mackenzie Davis hadn’t started shooting yet when the coronavirus pandemic upended Station Eleven, her new post-apocalyptic miniseries about a world-changing flu pandemic. Based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel and adapted for television by The Leftovers writer Patrick Somerville, HBO Max’s Station Eleven tells the story of Kirsten (Davis), a former child actor who’s now the star of a traveling theater troupe in 2040. The series’ dual narrative also explores civilization’s collapse through the eyes of young Kirsten (Matilda Lawler) in 2020 and how she ended up joining the “Traveling Symphony.” When the series shut down production in March 2020 like...
TV & VIDEOS
cbslocal.com

Dolly Parton Comic Book

The Queen of Country Music is synonymous with the holiday season, and TidalWave Comics has added Dolly Parton to their "Female Force" series! Darren G. Davis with TidalWave joins Cody to talk about the new editions!
COMICS
desales.edu

Trexler Library Christmas Book Displays

Trexler Library has book displays to add to your Holiday fun and festivities!. Season’s Readings – a collection of popular Christmas stories for the whole family includes the inspiration behind some of the most well-known books. The Twelve Days of Christmas – What is the meaning of this...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy