Huawei Watch D to measure blood pressure with special attachable strap

A new Huawei Watch is expected to be introduced soon. After the Huawei Watch GT 3, we can expect the Huawei Watch D to be revealed. It could be a smartwatch that is able to read blood pressure. The feature could be available at launch. The big reveal may happen on December 23 or just before year-end. Huawei is also believed to introduce other products with helpful features. One important addition will be a blood pressure monitor. Nothing is final and official but we can expect this one to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4.

ELECTRONICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO