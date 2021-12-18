Gov. JB Pritzker signs midwife legislation into law
CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. JB Pritzker has signed into law legislation that will allow midwives to go through a new licensing process to provide care before, during and after the delivery of babies.
The governor says he hopes the bill he signed into law this week will prevent pregnancy-related deaths. Under the law, midwives will be required to have a valid certified professional midwife certification from the North American Registry of Midwives.Pritzker says he has ‘no intention of running for anything except re-election as governor’
The legislation also sets education and training criteria for those seeking to be licensed as a certified professional midwife and requires midwives to complete an accredited postsecondary midwifery education program.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 1