Red Wings place Blashill, several players in COVID protocol

The Detroit Red Wings have placed several players and coaches in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team said Saturday morning that head coach Jeff Blashill, assistant coach Alex Tanguay, as well as Alex Nedeljkovic, Givani Smith and Carter Rowan are all in the protocol.

Less than an hour before Saturday's game, the team also announced forward Filip Zadina had been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

Assistant coach Doug Houda will be behind the bench for Detroit on Saturday night, along with Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Ben Simon and assistant Todd Krygier.

This comes amid COVID-19 issues in the league that have shut down multiple teams through the holiday break.

Detroit’s game against the Colorado Avalanche on December 20 was postponed Friday due to COVID-19 issues with Colorado.