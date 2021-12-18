ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Atalanta 1-4 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores twice and Chris Smalling also nets

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTammy Abraham netted twice and fellow Englishman Chris Smalling was also on the scoresheet to give Roma an impressive Serie A win at Atalanta. Abraham bundled home after just 57 seconds and smashed in Roma's fourth to take his tally to 12 for...

Related
Tribal Football

Atalanta coach Gasperini: Roma midfielder Zaniolo has everything

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini admits he's a big fan of Nicolo Zaniolo. The midfielder scored in Roma's victory at Atalanta on the weekend. Gasperini admitted this morning: "This boy has had incredible injuries. "He has everything, physically and technically, to be a top. We hope that his evolution is...
SOCCER
chiesaditotti.com

Three Things We Noticed in Roma's 4-1 Win Over Atalanta

In true Walter White style, I must throw my hands up and say, “you got me”. As our podcast listeners know, I had zero confidence in the Giallorossi going into Saturday’s match, going so far as to even predict a 7-1 drubbing at the hands of Atalanta, such was the form that La Dea were in.
UEFA
The Independent

Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit Arsenal

Lee Johnson will send Sunderland out at Arsenal on Tuesday night promising a “blood and guts” performance as they attempt to upset the odds to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals.The League One side have fought their way past Port Vale, Blackpool Wigan and QPR, all away from home, to make the last eight of a competition in which they reached the final as a Premier League outfit as recently as 2014.For Johnson, the latest man handed the task of restoring the club’s on-field fortunes following their plunge into the third tier, the game at the Emirates Stadium is a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
PREMIER LEAGUE
theathletic.com

Liverpool without Thiago and Henderson for Tottenham game

Liverpool face Tottenham without their first-choice midfield trio after Thiago recorded a positive COVID-19 test and Jordan Henderson was ruled out because of illness. Earlier this week, Fabinho was one of three Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Curtis Jones, to test positive for COVID-19 before their win against Newcastle United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel won’t start witch-hunt against unvaccinated players

Thomas Tuchel has urged the public not to start a witch hunt against unvaccinated Premier League players.Chelsea’s squad still contains players yet to have Covid-19 vaccinations but the majority of the Blues are protected against the virus.The European champions will head into Wednesday’s Carabao Cup quarter-final at Brentford without as many as eight top stars ruled out after positive Covid tests.But manager Tuchel has revealed some of those who have tested positive are double-jabbed and still managed to contract Covid.Tuchel has insisted all along that the decision to take up the vaccine must remain a personal choice, and now he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
PREMIER LEAGUE
