Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University will move to remote learning for the first three weeks in January. The school said this was “prompted by the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases locally...

