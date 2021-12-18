Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

CHICAGO (CBS) — The University of Chicago, Loyola University Chicago, and Northwestern University have all announced Monday they will be requiring all students and employees to receive a COVID-19 booster shot once they are eligible. By Jan. 31, all students and staffers at the U of C will be required to submit proof of a booster shot, or apply for an approved exemption. Those who are eligible for a booster but have not received one should do so before coming back to campus for Winter Quarter, the U of C said. Everyone 16 and over is eligible for a booster shot six...

