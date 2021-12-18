Harvard University Will Have Remote Learning In January Due To COVID

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials on Monday posted an updated to parents, guardians, staff, and students regarding the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state. The update reads as follows: Dear Parents, Guardians, Staff and Students: The sharp increase in positive cases and rapid spread of COVID-19 across the county, state, and country is deeply concerning, and I …
Continue reading "Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities"
The post Baltimore County Public Schools to continue with in-person learning, suspend non-athletic extracurricular activities appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 1