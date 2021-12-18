Friday hoops roundup: Martin County boys rally past Lake Worth; Okeechobee boys win again

STUART — Staring their first loss of the season in the eyes while trailing by six with just over four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, Martin County needed to dig deep.

Fortunately, the Tigers had a 1-2 punch that brought their best when they had to as Elijah Duval scored 12 fourth quarter points and Ryan Davis added six in the final frame to help Martin County defeat Lake Worth 70-60 and improve to a 6-0.

The Trojans (6-2) held a lead for nearly the entire game, going up 12-8 after one quarter. They were leading by double digits in the second quarter before taking a 32-26 halftime edge.

Martin County chipped away in the third quarter with Jack Pierrelus scoring eight of his 14 points to bring the Tigers well within range, but Lake Worth's Tony Wade made a driving layup to give the Trojans a 50-48 lead entering the final quarter.

A 6-0 Trojan spurt pushed Lake Worth out to a 58-52 lead with 4:12 remaining, but Martin County went to work with Duval leading the charge.

A Duval layup, followed by a layup from Charlie Winter cut the deficit to 58-56 and Duval split a pair at the line to make it 58-57.

A steal from Duval and another layup put Martin County in front 59-58 and the sophomore hit a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a three-point lead with two minutes to go.

Playing keep-away with the ball, crisp Martin County passing brought down Lake Worth's pressure to force a turnover and resulted in another wide-open layup for Winter to make it 63-58 with a minute left.

Calvin Sirmans cut the deficit to 63-60 with 48 seconds left, but Davis, returning for his first action since the season opener, scored on a put-back and added a pair of free throws to ice the game.

Duval scored 19 of his game-high 25 points in the second half and Davis finished with 19 points for Martin County.

Boys Basketball

Fort Pierce Central 83, South Fork 72: Christian Maxon scored 21 points on the strength of six 3-pointers to lead the Cobras (5-2). Travis King added 15 points and Sami Rahman chipped in 11 points for Fort Pierce Central.

Noah Josie scored a game-high 28 points and Landyn Shaddinger added 13 points for South Fork.

Okeechobee 57, Jensen Beach 47: Amayoa’ah Phillips scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Brahmans (7-2) to victory. Daniel Phillips added 10 points for Okeechobee.

Brady Banasiak scored 19 points and Javin Dames added 11 points for Jensen Beach.

Pine School 54, Boca Christian 43: Shiv Patel scored 23 points to lead the way for the Knights (3-5). Tamari Reed scored 11 points and JD Long added 10 points for Pine School.

