Celebrate the peace of Christmas

By Everett Henes
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!” (Luke 2:14) These words are the divine commentary on Jesus’ birth. These words were sung by a host of angels. To whom would angels sing? We might think of an angelic choir being in the presence of God, declaring his holiness. In Isaiah 6 and Revelation 4 we read about the angels crying out, “Holy, holy, holy is the LORD of hosts; the whole earth is full of his glory!”

We might be tempted to think that those who would be visited by such an angelic choir would be the important in this world: celebrities, politicians, or the wealthy. Luke’s Gospel tells us that this angelic choir appeared to shepherds in a field. Shepherds were not honored members of society. Why did God choose to send this angelic choir to the shepherds? Because of who they were in Scripture and because of what they represented.

Who were the shepherds in Scripture? Quite frankly, everyone of significance in the Bible was a shepherd it seems. I don’t mean that literally, of course, but it’s hard to think of a story that doesn’t include a shepherd. Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob were shepherds. When the people of God were brought to Egypt, in Jospeh’s day, they identified as shepherds. Moses was a shepherd. David was a shepherd before he was made king. Many prophets were shepherds. Even the priests who would offer sacrifices had to care for flocks, as shepherds, before offering up the sacrifices. Perhaps most significantly, God is identified as the Shepherd (Psalm 23) who cares for his flock, his people (Psalm 95; Ezekiel 34).

Shepherding is at the heart of the story of the Bible to the extent that Jesus himself is called the Good Shepherd (John 10:11, 14) and the Chief Shepherd to whom all other under shepherds must give an account. (1 Peter 5:4) There is a reason this is the story that God chooses to tell, and it’s wrapped up with the message that the angelic choir brought to the shepherds on that day so long ago. They declared, “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among those with whom he is pleased!”

Praise is given to God for his might work of redemption. This continues another theme throughout the Bible. We are not the center of the story; God is. It is not our wellbeing or praise that matters, but God’s glory. What’s more is that God’s glory is what brings the peace. Peace is associated with Christmas. The idea is usually stated as “peace on earth and good will toward men.” This makes it seem like some vague idea of peace and goodwill toward all. That’s not what the text says. Notice the wording, “among those with whom he is pleased.” Of course, in the spirit of Christmas this gets sort of applied to everyone in a sort of divine mushy sort of way. This is a technical phrase in first century Judaism for God’s elect, those on whom God has poured out his favor. This lines up perfectly with Matthew 1:21, “he will save his people from their sins.”

What is this peace and, if it’s not for everyone, how do we get it? The word for peace here is summing up the Hebrew idea of shalom. This is the idea of wholeness as well as peace. It is a state of perfect harmony found, first, in one’s relation to God and then to others. This is why God’s announcement of peace is so important. We could not make peace with him, since we’re sinners. He must make peace with us, and, in Christ, he does just that!

This takes us to the second question; how do we obtain this peace? This is illustrated best for us in a story in Mark 4:35-41. We see the disciples in a boat with Jesus at that time. He is asleep. As they crossed the lake, a great storm broke out and they were frightened. Imagine what it would take for hardened fishermen to become frightened in a storm! They turn to wake Jesus, “Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?” Jesus wakes, rebukes the wind and sea and says, “Peace! Be still!” The wind and sea obeyed him! The disciples were astonished. The point, though, is that if you want the peace the angels sing of, you must be in the boat with Jesus.

Pastor Everett Henes, the pastor of the Hillsdale Orthodox Presbyterian Church, can be reached at pastorhenes@gmail.com.

