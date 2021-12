HighSchoolOT's second annual all-state volleyball team features the best players across all classifications, including 13 returning selections. There is a first, second, and third team with 15 players each with the following positions allotted per team: 8 outside/right-side hitters, 2 middle blockers/hitters, 2 liberos/defensive specialists, 2 setters, and 1 "at-large" position. There is also an Honorable Mention list of 30 players, regardless of position.

