3 ETFs to help you cash in on the final frontier

Estero-based Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced Wednesday the final results of its tender offer to purchase all of its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, at a price per Series A Preferred Share of $1,250, less any applicable withholding taxes, and the related consent solicitation to amend the certificate of designation of the Series A Preferred Shares. The offer and consent solicitation expired at midnight on Tuesday. Based on the final tabulation by Computershare Trust Co., N.A., the depositary for the offer and consent solicitation, all Series A Preferred Shares were tendered and not withdrawn in the offer, and corresponding consents have been delivered in the consent solicitation. Pursuant to the terms of the offer and consent solicitation, the company has accepted for purchase all of the Series A Preferred Shares tendered in the offer, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.875 billion. The accepted shares represent 100% of the company’s outstanding Series A Preferred Shares as of Dec. 21.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO