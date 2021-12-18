ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

$20 off $100 or $10 Off $40 at Ulta (Includes Prestige)

musingsofamuse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurry over to ulta.com today and enjoy $20...

www.musingsofamuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
musingsofamuse.com

Ulta 20% Off Online and Pick Up In Store Order

For the next two days enjoy 20% off select brands when you order online at ulta.com and pick up in-store. Use code HOLIDAY21. The code works on select prestige brands like Tarte, Urban Decay, Clinique, Too Faced, Bare Minerals, Buxom, and more. And don’t forget you can use code 919872...
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

My Experience With Homeworx Candle Shipping from Ulta

As you know Homeworx Candles are on sale at ulta.com! The larger 4-Wick Candles are $15 each which is a steal! Sadly, I’ve had the worst experience with candles shipping from Ulta. The last time I ordered four candles from Homeworx and they came cracked and broken. That wasn’t a big deal as I thought I’d call Ulta and they’d send out a new shipment.
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

20 Beauty Things You Can Get for 20% Off at Ulta

Both Ulta and Sephora are starting to clearance out a lot of Holiday sets. Currently, Sephora.com has 20% off already reduced sale items with code YEARENDSALE and Ulta.com has 20% off sitewide on any non-prestige order with code 919872. But if you’re over Holiday makeup and you’re on to new...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prestige#Fragrance#Ulta Com
musingsofamuse.com

20% Off Sale on Sale at Sephora

Hurry over to Sephora.com and enjoy 20% off already reduced sale items with code YEARENDSALE. Too Faced Christmas Coffee Mini Eye Shadow Palette $15. Fenty Diamond Bomb Triple Drip All Over Diamond Veil Palette $23. Fenty The Before-Bed Set 3-Piece PM Essentials $28. Fenty The Body Duo Mini Body Scrub...
SHOPPING
musingsofamuse.com

It Cosmetics Brushes Sale, CeraVe Skincare Sale, and More

Ulta’s Holiday Blitz Sale ends soon! Stock up on your favorite CeraVe Skincare which is currently on sale as well as It Cosmetics Brushes which are 20-40% off! And Juvia’s Place Eyeshadow Palettes and more!. Use code 919872 for 20% off your total non-prestige order!. Enjoy!
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
musingsofamuse.com

Clean Reserve Fragrances On Sale

Select Clean Reserve Fragrances are on sale today at macys.com! There are also some great deals on Jessica Simpson scents, Skylar ones, and Pink Sugar!. Pink Sugar Eau de Toilette & Body Lotion Gift Set $36. Jessica Simpson I Fancy You Eau de Parfum $36. Select Clean and Clean Reserve...
MAKEUP
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop-shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything, all in...
SHOPPING
Us Weekly

The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kiplinger

15 Best Things to Buy at Dollar Stores (Including Dollar Tree) for the Holidays

The big meltdown over dollar stores exploded at just the wrong time: right at the cusp of the holiday shopping season. That’s when Dollar Tree, the dominant player in the one-buck market, announced prices were being raised by 25% after 35 years of not going above the $1 mark. The company confirmed the majority of items at Dollar Tree stores will cost $1.25. Did you need more evidence of inflation?
SHOPPING
CNET

Last call: 12 Walmart deals you can still get in time for Christmas

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Good news, procrastinators, Walmart still has lots of great holiday deals available to help you check those final names off of your gift lists. And pickup and express delivery options are still available for plenty of items, so you can order with confidence that you'll have your gift in time to have it wrapped and under the tree. Keep in mind that the closer we get to Christmas, the more likely it is that certain options will no longer be available for pickup or delivery. Be sure to order by Dec 24 at 1 p.m. local time and select express delivery at checkout.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy