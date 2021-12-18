ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game

By 10/11 NOW
KSNB Local4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - YouTube TV customers lost access to all Disney-owned channels just before midnight Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a deal to keep the channels on the streaming service. These channels include local ABC affiliates, Disney channels, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, and the...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The best YouTube TV alternatives

YouTube TV is among the most popular live TV streaming services in the United States, with more than 3 million subscribers at last count. But that doesn’t mean that you won’t at some point decide to test the waters elsewhere. The good news about these streaming services is that it’s as easy to pause or cancel them as it is to sign up for them in the first place.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TheWrap

Why NBC Sports Network’s Shutdown This Month Could Be a Sign of Cable TV’s Bleak Future

”We were able to see the trends and what was happening with cord-cutting and cord nevers,“ a senior NBC Sports exec tells TheWrap. NBC Sports Network, abbreviated NBCSN, was supposed to be Comcast’s attempt to create its own national cable sports network — even though NBC Sports was not nearly as bullish as Fox in taking on ESPN as the dominant cable destination for sports.
TV & VIDEOS
MarketWatch

YouTube TV alerts subscribers that they’re about to lose ESPN, ABC, National Geographic and other Disney-operated channels

Subscribers to YouTube TV are about to lose access to Disney channels including local ABC affiliates, the various ESPN sports channels, the Disney Channel and the National Geographic channel as a result of the streaming service’s failure to reach a renewal of a distribution agreement with the entertainment and amusement-parks giant.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Register Citizen

Comcast Launches YouTube TV for Xfinity Broadband Customers

It’s another case of the streaming wars making strange bedfellows: Comcast announced that starting today, Google’s YouTube TV is now available on Xfinity Flex, the cable giant’s video platform for broadband-only customers. YouTube TV, of course, is directly competitive with Comcast’s Xfinity TV — but like other...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Headlines

YouTube TV Regains Disney & ESPN, But Has The Damage Been Done?

On Friday night, YouTube TV lost 17 channels as it was unable to come to an agreement with Disney over its channels. However, those channels did come back on Sunday, after YouTube TV and Disney were able to come to a deal. Surprisingly, for the same $65/month. So there was no price increase like many were expecting.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube Tv#Espn2#Our Price#Lincoln#Koln#Abc#National Geographic#Fx#Freeform#Espn
NBC Sports

ESPN channels may exit YouTube TV

Earlier this year, YouTube TV and NBC did an eleventh-hour deal to keep the various Peacock-owned channels on the popular streaming service. Now, the clock is ticking on the various Disney-owned networks, including ESPN and its related four-letter brethren. As it did when negotiations were happening with NBC, YouTube TV...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
UpNorthLive.com

WGTU no longer on YouTube TV

On Friday, December 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of ABC Network, and YouTube TV expired. As a result, WGTU which is an affiliate of ABC Network, is no longer available on the YouTube TV platform. Please note, WGTU is not involved with these negotiations...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
droid-life.com

Surprise YouTube TV Channel Additions Include Game Show Network and getTV

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Still not formally announced, it appears that YouTube TV is getting two new channels this week: The Game Show Network and GetTV. I can confirm the addition of these channels, as I checked my own lineup and saw them there, with an episode of America Says playing on GSN and Good Times currently on getTV. DYNOMITE!
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
thestreamable.com

Want to Watch YouTube TV on Xfinity Flex? Now You Can

In a move that parallels some earlier moves seen at Comcast, the company has opened up the doors to YouTube TV. As a result, Comcast’s Xfinity Flex subscribers will be able to stream YouTube TV’s content packages. $64.99 / month tv.youtube.com. This isn’t the first such move Comcast...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Latest in streaming woes: YouTube TV customers briefly lost ESPN

First, they came for the regional sports networks, and I said nothing. (OK, actually I said a lot in various posts about the wars between streaming services and Sinclair-owned RSNs). But then a new wrinkle arrived late Friday: Google-owned YouTube TV, with a deadline to reach an agreement with Disney-owned...
TV & VIDEOS
TechCrunch

YouTube TV settles its contract dispute with Disney, credits customers $15

YouTube updated its blog post where it had been keeping customers informed about its contract dispute to say that it had reached a new agreement that will allow Disney to continue to stream its content on YouTube TV. That means the pricing for YouTube TV customers won’t drop down to the lower rate, as had been warranted when it looked like the channels would be removed. Instead, YouTube TV will continue at the usual rate of $64.99 per month.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Record TV audience watched Badgers women’s volleyball national championship win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Nearly 1.2 million people tuned in to watch the Wisconsin Badgers women’s volleyball team take home their first national championship Saturday night, setting a record for the most-watched women’s college volleyball match ever on ESPN, the network said Tuesday. ESPN said 1,188,000 people watched the Badgers defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers on ESPN2, up 71% from the spring...
SPORTS
TVLine

Ratings: Bachelorette Eyes Finale Low, as NFL Dominates Quiet Tuesday

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Tuesday night, down sharply from the previous cycle’s closer in August (4.6 mil/1.3) — and easily marking a franchise low. “After the Final Rose” then did 2.9 mil and a 0.6; TVLine readers gave this season’s finale an average grade of “C”; read recap. Fox’s broadcast of postponed NFL matches averaged 14.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, of course leading the night in both measures. Elsewhere, The CW’s Beebo Saves Christmas rerun did 270K/0.1… CBS’ Adele One Night Only (lies!) encore did 2.1 mil/0.3… and NBC’s annual SNL Christmas special drew 1.9 mil/0.4. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
NFL
Packers.com

How to stream, watch Packers-Browns game on TV

Green Bay Packers (11-3) vs. Cleveland Browns (7-7) When: Saturday, Dec. 25 at 3:30 p.m. CT. Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, Wis.) FOX Sports will broadcast the game to a national audience. Play-by-play man Joe Buck joins analyst Troy Aikman with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines.
NFL
KOMO News

YouTube TV and ABC

On Friday, Dec. 17, the programming carriage agreement between Disney Media, the parent company of the ABC Network, and YouTube TV expired. As a result, KOMO 4, which is an ABC affiliate, is no longer available on the YouTube TV platform. Please note, KOMO 4 is not involved with these...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy