YouTube TV customers may not be able to watch Huskers in National Championship game

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s two-hour The Bachelorette finale averaged 3.5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating on Tuesday night, down sharply from the previous cycle’s closer in August (4.6 mil/1.3) — and easily marking a franchise low. “After the Final Rose” then did 2.9 mil and a 0.6; TVLine readers gave this season’s finale an average grade of “C”; read recap. Fox’s broadcast of postponed NFL matches averaged 14.9 million viewers and a 3.8 demo rating, of course leading the night in both measures. Elsewhere, The CW’s Beebo Saves Christmas rerun did 270K/0.1… CBS’ Adele One Night Only (lies!) encore did 2.1 mil/0.3… and NBC’s annual SNL Christmas special drew 1.9 mil/0.4. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

