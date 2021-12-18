ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden marks anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QkuhK_0dQWvS1j00

GREENVILLE, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Saturday commemorated the 49th anniversary of the car crash that killed his first wife and infant daughter , visiting their graves at the Saint Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church.

Their deaths occurred just after Delaware voters elected Biden to the Senate in 1972 and the fatal car crash became a defining moment that has shaped his persona and career.

Biden presents 3 soldiers with top military award for valor

His sons Beau and Hunter, just under 4 and 3 at the time, were seriously injured but survived the crash. His wife Neilia and 13-month-old daughter Naomi died after their car was broadsided while they were en route to pick up a Christmas tree.

The tragedy haunted him at the start of his Senate career and has been a touchstone of his presidency, with Biden recently opening a speech in Minnesota by noting how two of that state’s former senators helped him cope.

Biden married Jill Jacobs in 1977 and they added daughter Ashley to the family. Both joined him at the church Saturday, as did Hunter and his family among others. Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Salad products recalled for possible listeria contamination

(WTAJ) — Salad manufacturer Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its salad products due to potential contamination of listeria. Salad items were distributed across 19 states in the United States and portions of Canada. Anyone that has these recalled products should discard them. To obtain a refund, customers can call the Fresh Express Consumer […]
FOOD SAFETY
WTAJ

Officials search for two PA men missing since October, suspect foul play

Officials in Pennsylvania are looking for two men who have been missing since October. Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub is asking for the public’s help finding 50-year-old Matthew Branning and 47-year-old Michael Allen Stark. Police say Branning and Stark worked together in Bucks County, but that appears to be their only connection. Weintraub says […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WATCH: Live Bald Eagle camera at Pittsburgh steel plant

(WTAJ)– A bald eagle family has made it’s home at a steel company in West Mifflin, Pittsburgh and individuals can now watch the birds. PixCams is a company that helps to provide live footage of eagles nesting in the Hays area of Greater Pittsburgh. They collaborated with U.S. Steel’s Mon Valley Works Irvin to install […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Minnesota State
luxurylaunches.com

Meet Joe Biden’s humble daughter Ashley – A lifelong public servant, she actively campaigned for her father, is a staunch animal rights activist & a terrific dancer.

Ashley Biden is a social worker, activist, philanthropist, and fashion designer and President Joe Biden’s family favorite. She can be described as a determined go-getter, with a yearning to bring about important social changes. The 39-year-old lets her work to do the talking and diligently avoids the spotlight. Having growing up in a political atmosphere she is very passionate about public service and helping people. Ashley Biden is made of many endearing qualities and we have here a peek into them:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hunter
Elite Daily

Jill & Joe Biden’s New Puppy Is The Best Christmas Surprise

Santa doesn’t skip the White House! With just a few days to go until Christmas, it looks like the president has gotten his gift early — a new puppy to add to the family. Who needs a white Christmas when you can have a fuzzy, yappy Christmas?. According...
PETS
WTAJ

Vague TikTok threats bring police presence to local schools

(WTAJ) — Law enforcement and schools are taking extra precautions amid an apparent TikTok trend threatening violence nationwide on Friday. The trend is reportedly telling school kids to bring weapons to school on Friday, Dec. 17. Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in a press release that The Pennsylvania...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ap#Senate#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Woman found dead in Cambria County home, police investigate

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities are currently investigating a suspicious death after a woman was found dead in a Ferndale home Tuesday morning. The woman is in her 30s and was found dead at 5:30 a.m. at a home on Summit Avenue. The name of the woman has not been released. An autopsy has […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

One dead, one injured in Saturday night Somerset County crash

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A woman was killed and another injured in a crash Saturday night in Somerset County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The crash occurred Dec. 18 just after 8 p.m. along Mason Dixon Highway in Rush Township. The driver of a Chevy Cruze was traveling on Mason Dixon Highway and crossed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WTAJ

Cambria County man accused of animal neglect

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) A Cambria County man faces charges after being accused of animal neglect. Brandon T. Wilson, 21 of Hastings is accused of leaving four cats at his former residence in White Township and moving away. State police said they discovered the cats on Aug. 26, who had no access to food or […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Scott Perry denies Jan. 6 panel’s request for interview

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania on Tuesday rebuffed a request for him to sit down for an interview and turn over documents to the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection, joining other allies of former President Donald Trump in trying to stonewall the committee. “I stand with immense respect for our […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy