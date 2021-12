The once 1-7 Miami Dolphins are… .500? Seems like not too long ago Miami was in rock bottom with no way out, shaping themselves as one of the biggest disappointments of the 2021 season. Fast forward to December and after sweeping the Jets for the year these same Dolphins are now seen as one of the league’s most dangerous teams, you never know what you’re getting with Miami and that’s exactly what makes them such a wildcard.

