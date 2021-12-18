ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

A North Carolina woman accused of lying about suffering from terminal cancer and collecting funds for medical expenses was arrested, local authorities say

By Taylor Ardrey
 4 days ago
  • A North Carolina woman was arrested after being accused of lying that she was suffering from cancer and collecting funds for treatment.
  • Michelle Lynn Stultz is facing four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said.
  • Authorities said Stultz collected funds from multiple people, from churches and on GoFundMe.

A North Carolina woman accused of pretending to have terminal cancer and collecting money for medical treatments was arrested, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Michelle Lynn Stultz was charged with four counts of obtaining property by false pretense, a press release from the Iredell Sheriff's Office said. An unidentified victim reported the alleged crime to deputies in August 2021.

The victim said that they gave Stultz about $975 four times "after she was led to believe Stultz was suffering from financial hardships due to medical treatments arising after Stultz had been diagnosed with cancer," according to the press release.

The victim confronted Stultz after learning that her diagnosis was fake, resulting in the 46-year-old cutting off communication with the victim, according to the press release.

During their investigation, authorities discovered that Stultz used the same lie to collect money through a GoFundMe, and churches, the press release said. The total amount of money she collected is not clear.

Stultz, according to the press release, has a criminal history of minor common law forgery and misdemeanor larceny. According to the sheriff's office, she was transferred to Iredell County Detention Center after her arrest and granted a $5,000 bond.

RarityStation51
4d ago

I lost my mother to cancer 5 years ago and Michelle Lynn Stultz is everything wrong with our society, faking a terminal illness for her own personal gain when there are real cancer patients in need of the meds and funds she stole from them.... SHAME ON YOU....

N,C.78
4d ago

It has got to the point I do not trust anyone.. With all the people out here fighting cancer and then a woman goes around telling people she has it just to get money they need to put her in prison and once she gets out of prison she should be made to pay every penny of the money back with interest

Carol H Benino
4d ago

$5000 bond? Not enough! She should suffer all legal consequences there are. For shame!

Reply(1)
