New York City, NY

The Radio City Rockettes' 'Christmas Spectacular' shows are canceled due to Covid-19

By Dakin Andone
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
The Covid-19 surge has prompted yet another cancellation, this time for the Radio City Music Hall's Rockettes, who won't be high-kicking in their holiday show for the rest of...

CNN

The surprising reason you can't find cream cheese anywhere

New York (CNN Business) — This year hackers have unleashed cyberattacks against pipelines, ferry boats, meat packers, even police departments. And now they've come for the cream cheese. In October, a cyberattack against the largest US cheese manufacturer contributed to a nationwide cream cheese shortage shortly before the holidays,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Awards Shows and Events Canceled Amid Omicron Surge

As Hollywood heads into the peak of Academy Awards season, live events are in limbo amid a worldwide surge of COVID-19 cases linked to the omicron variant. On Monday, the AFI Awards, the BAFTA Tea party and the Palm Springs International Film Festival's awards gala were among the in-person events canceled as the industry comes to grips with yet another grim stretch of the ongoing pandemic. Live theatrical productions, including those in London's West End, New York City's Broadway district and throughout Los Angeles, have been hit particularly hard with shows going dark. Several Broadway productions have canceled performances until after Christmas, with one show, Jagged Little Pill, closing its curtains for good. L.A.'s Bradley Whitford-starring A Christmas Carol and Eddie Redmayne's Cabaret revival in London will both be dark until early 2022. Below is a list of events that have been impacted by COVID-19, and the list will be updated as the situation evolves. Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala Scheduled date: Jan. 6 Status: Canceled AFI Awards Scheduled date: Jan. 7 Status: Postponed, plans TBD BAFTA Tea Party Scheduled date: Jan. 8 Status: Canceled Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes Scheduled closing date: Jan. 2 Status: Canceled Jagged Little Pill Scheduled closing date: No plans to close Status: Closed for good
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Denver

COVID Cancels 'Lion King' Performances In Denver Through Day After Christmas

DENVER (CBS4) — COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of The Lion King at The Buell Theatre in Denver — forcing organizers to cancel performances through the day after Christmas. (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) Sunday evening's performance was canceled hours before curtain. There were no performances scheduled on Monday. On Monday, Tuesday's performances were canceled. "Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast, musicians and crew are our top priority, the following performances are cancelled: Tuesday, December 21 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (previously announced), Wednesday, December 22 at 7:30pm, Thursday, December 23 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Friday, December 24 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 26 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. (there are no performances on Saturday, December 25). Performances are anticipated to resume on Tuesday, December 28 and an official update will be provided next week." (credit: Denver Center for the Performing Arts) All tickets for these performances will be refunded. An email with refund information will be sent to these ticket holders. Those who purchased through unofficial third-party sellers should contact them directly for refund information.
DENVER, CO
CBS New York

'The Lion King' The Latest Broadway Show To Temporarily Close Due To COVID-19 Positive Tests

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was another day and another round of closings on Broadway. COVID-19 testing revealed more positive hits, shuttering shows, in some cases between now and Christmas, and in at least one case a show closed for good. But at nearly two dozen other theaters, the shows go on, CBS2's Dave Carlin reported. The Khan family visiting from San Diego had tickets for the suddenly-shuttered Radio City Rockettes and "Aladdin," and one more. "And now 'Lion King,' which you just told us about right now," Athar Khan said. They're top three closing left them searching for family friendly replacement shows. COVID VACCINE New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

'Reopening Night' Documentary Chronicles Shakespeare in the Park During COVID: 'We Opened in Chaos'

Like mariners shipwrecked in "The Tempest," tormented by a conspiring God, or Macbeth at Dunsinane, the cast and crew of Shakespeare in the Park's "Merry Wives" faced promethean odds. As told in the new HBO Max documentary "Reopening Night," the Public Theater's endeavor to open "Merry Wives" as the first large-scale theater event in New York City last summer was as Shakespearean as its subject. "And here I was thinking this was going to be a boring documentary," playwright Jocelyn Bioh, who reset the comedy among a diasporic African community in Harlem, told Variety last week at an intimate premiere for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside the Magic

The Disney World Ride So Scary It Had to Shut Down Forever

The Disney Parks have always been family-oriented resort destinations, offering children and adults alike opportunities to immerse themselves into classic Disney movies and entertainment properties we’ve all come to know and love from over the years. In the mid-’90s however, this design philosophy changed with one particular attraction. For those...
Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
New York Post

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Rhonda Stubbins White dead at 60

Veteran actress Rhonda Stubbins White, best known for starring in NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives” has died following a battle with ovarian cancer. She was 60. “To the friends of Rhonda: It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith,” her friend and producer Todd Baker wrote on her Facebook page Thursday. “We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth.”
BROOKLYN, NY
