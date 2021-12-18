ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington activates 4 players from reserve/COVID-19 list

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AM8t9_0dQWvGgF00

The Washington Football Team activated defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and defensive end Montez Sweat from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Defensive ends Casey Toohill and James Smith-Williams also were activated for Washington (6-7), which had its scheduled road game against the Philadelphia Eagles (6-7) on Sunday moved to Tuesday due to the team’s complications with COVID-19.

Allen, 25, has recorded 45 tackles and a team-leading 7.5 sacks in 13 games this season.

He has 247 tackles, 24.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in 65 career games since being selected by Washington with the 17th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Sweat, 25, initially was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Dec. 8 after missing four games with a fractured jaw.

He has collected 19 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.

Sweat has 20 sacks, 114 tackles (23 for loss) and 45 quarterback hits in 40 career games (all starts) with Washington.

Toohill, 25, has 15 tackles and one sack in 12 games (three starts) this season.

Smith-Williams, 24, has 25 tackles and two sacks in 12 games (four starts) in 2021.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Antonio Brown reaches settlement with former live-in chef

Antonio Brown and his former live-in chef, who revealed that the Bucs receiver used a fake COVID-19 vaccination card — resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown and others — have settled their financial dispute. Steven Ruiz, the owner of Taste ThatLA, confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times...
NFL
FanSided

3 Cowboys players who won’t be back in 2022

These three Dallas Cowboys are almost certainly going to play for somebody else in 2022. While the Dallas Cowboys have everything to play for this season, not every marquee player from this team will be returning next year. Entering Week 16, the Cowboys are 10-4 and in the driver’s seat...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Brett Favre Makes Bold Declaration About Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played just as well as ever in 2021. He proved that by hitting a major franchise milestone in Sunday’s victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Rodgers tied Packers legend Brett Favre for the most touchdowns in franchise history over the weekend when he...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Urban Meyer
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ real reason for sitting out Adam Thielen vs. Bears

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen was ruled out for the team’s Week 15 game against the Chicago Bears, though it should be noted that he didn’t suffer any setback. In fact according to Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune, Thielen was actually close to playing in their...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Jaguars#American Football#Sweat#Smith Williams
The Spun

Look: Cole Beasley Has Strong Message After Positive Test

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley continues to double down on his decision to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. On Tuesday, the unvaccinated wideout tested positive for the virus — forcing him to sit out for the next 10 days and miss the Bills’ pivotal matchup against the New England Patriots this weekend. And just as he has all year, Beasley took to social media with his opinion on the vaccine and the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Make Major Roster Decision On TE Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had his best performance of the year this past Thursday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, there’s a chance he could miss the Chiefs’ next game. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Kansas City placed Kelce on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Buccaneers injury woes: Chris Godwin out rest of regular season, Leonard Fournette may miss time, per report

It's one thing to lose, but to be swept is quite another. It's one thing to be swept, but to be embarrassed is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed, but for it to happen on your home field is quite another. It's one thing to be embarrassed on your own field, but to do so while losing two star players is quite another, and all of this is what Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dealing with after Week 15 -- being shut out by the New Orleans Saints and losing Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette in the process.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy