Police say man intentionally hit relative with truck, killing him, after Gwinnett Christmas party

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said a driver intentionally hit and killed a relative during a fight at a Christmas party early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to a pedestrian accident on Great Oaks Drive near the intersection of Windsor Oak Circle around 5:15 a.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Juan Davila, 41, was critically injured at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he died. Witnesses said the driver, who was in a black pick-up truck, sped away from the scene. Police later identified the suspect as Ernesto Pelayo, 34, of Lilburn and said he was in a Dodge Ram 3500 with GA license plate TAT2291.

Investigators learned that the victim and the suspect both attended a Christmas party at a home in the neighborhood. The men are related by marriage. At some point, they got into a physical fight in the backyard. Pelayo got into his truck and intentionally plowed into Davila before driving away, police said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The reason for the fight and how the two men ended up in the street are still under investigation. Police are still searching for the Pelayo.

Anyone with information to share in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

©2021 Cox Media Group