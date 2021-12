PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that the United States and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection filed a civil lawsuit against the Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority (“the Authority”), alleging violations of the federal Clean Water Act and Pennsylvania Clean Streams Law. The violations primarily consist of sanitary sewer overflows – typically in the form of wastewater overflowing from manholes – and operation and maintenance violations under its state-issued permits.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO