Riverdale (Season 6 Episode 6) “Chapter One Hundred and One”, KJ Apa, trailer, release date

The CW has released a teaser for "Chapter One Hundred: The Jughead Paradox", the fifth episode of Riverdale's sixth season. The episode is expected to serve as the finale for the currently-ongoing "Rivervale" event, which has brought a spooky and bizarre approach to the Town with Pep. Given how eccentric the event has gone so far — with human sacrifices, ancient curses, the literal Devil, a crossover with Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and so much more — it was safe to assume the episode would get surreal, and it definitely looks like that's the case. For one thing, the promo reveals the return of Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines), whose murder incited the events of the entire series — and actually has him speaking for the first time. As photo for the episode revealed, the 100th episode is also expected to feature a return to the "Classic Archie" alternate reality, which was first teased in a dream sequence in Season 1.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO