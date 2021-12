BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Bensalem police on Monday identified the remains of a human skull found in a wooded area behind the Club House Diner nearly 30 years ago as a missing Warminster woman. Authorities said sibling DNA comparison allowed investigators to ID the victim as Merrybeth Hodgkinson. For about 29 years now, it’s quite possible that members of a Delaware Valley-area family have wondered about the whereabouts of their loved one. In June of this year, CBS3’s Joe Holden shone new light on the case of a deceased Jane Doe in an installment of CBS3 Mysteries. Now, a major facet of...

