Multiple sources told ESPN that the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association had agreed not to compete in the 2022 Winter Olympic men’s hockey competition in Beijing. After NHL players did not compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the NHL and NHLPA negotiated Olympic participation in 2022 and 2026 into the current collective bargaining agreement. The only stipulation for the February 2022 Beijing Olympics was that the current NHL regular season be “materially damaged” by COVID-19 postponements. As of Dec. 21, the NHL has halted its season and postponed 50 games due to outbreaks on teams, indicating that it had met the threshold.

NHL ・ 21 HOURS AGO